The investigation into the abuses involving Joseph Ratzinger

The report published on January 20 in Germany on the cases of pedophilia that occurred in the archdiocese of Munich and Freising and involving Joseph Ratzinger – Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, who for five years was archbishop in the diocese – is causing serious controversy. The report, commissioned by the archdiocese itself and carried out by the Westpfahl Spilker Wastl law firm, covers the years from the post-war period to 2019, and states that Ratzinger would not have taken adequate measures in the face of four cases of child sexual abuse that occurred between 1977 and 1982 , when he was archbishop of Munich and Freising.

The conservative wing of the Catholic world, to which Ratzinger belongs, has been trying for days to defend the pope emeritus.

The Catholic movement Communion and Liberation spoke of “defamatory accusations”. Camillo Ruini, president of the Italian Bishops’ Conference from 1991 to 2007, said that the accusations are “absurd” and that Ratzinger would never become Pope “if his conscience had reproached him for something”.

But Ratzinger is also receiving solidarity from other parts of the Catholic world. Andrea Tornielli, editorial director of the Dicastery for Communication of the Holy See, wrote on the front page of theRoman Observer and on the Vatican News website that it was Pope Benedict XVI himself the first Pope to meet the victims of abuse several times during his apostolic journeys: “It was Benedict XVI, even against the opinion of many self-styled” Ratzingerians “, who proposed, in the midst of the storm of scandals in Ireland and Germany, the face of a penitential Church, which humbles itself in asking for forgiveness, which feels dismay, remorse, pain, compassion and closeness ».

In 2010, in a letter to Irish Catholics, Benedict XVI wrote, addressing priests who commit sexual abuse: “You will have to answer for them before Almighty God, as well as before duly constituted courts”.

Many have pointed out that at that time Benedict XVI could not ignore the problem, given the huge number of reports of abuses that were emerging during his pontificate. In the years from 2005 to 2013 cases broke out in Germany, France, Belgium, Malta, Australia, and more generally there was a growing awareness – even within the Catholic community – that the Church had covered violence and sexual abuse committed by its own for decades. clergy.

The report by the Westpfahl Spilker Wastl study containing the accusations against Ratzinger analyzes the cases of 497 victims – 60 percent of the cases are minors – and 235 persons responsible for abuse. Most of the crimes were allegedly committed in the 1960s and 1970s. Of the 235 suspects, 173 were priests. Among the nearly 500 victims, 247 were male, in 60 percent of cases between the ages of 8 and 14, and 182 female. In about seventy cases the identity of the victim was not ascertained.

In the report, Ratzinger is accused of failing to act in front of four cases of abuses that occurred when he was archbishop. For now, as the report is confidential, the allegations are not entirely clear. What is certain is that attached to the report there is a denial by Ratzinger himself, in which he claims that he was not present at an important session in 1980 in which it was decided to welcome a priest accused of sexual abuse of minors in the diocese of Monk. That denial actually made matters worse: the legal drafters of the report judged it “not very credible”, and in recent days Ratzinger admitted that he had provided the investigators with false information.

In a statement issued to the news agency Kna by his historic secretary, Archbishop Georg Gänswein, Benedict XVI affirmed, contrary to what was previously asserted, that he had participated in the meeting, held on January 15, 1980, when he was archbishop of Munich. The mistake, the note reads, was not made “out of bad intentions, but was the consequence of an oversight in the drafting of his opinion. How this could have happened, he will clarify in the opinion that he will present at a later time. He is very sorry for this mistake and asks to forgive him ». According to the note, the meeting did not, however, concern the assignment of pastoral duties to the priest, but only the evaluation of a request to provide him with accommodation in Munich while he was in “therapeutic treatment”.

The note then explains that the Pope Emeritus, who is 95 years old, is carefully reading the report, of over a thousand pages, and that he will release a statement only after completing the reading.

Supporters of Joseph Ratzinger recalled in these days how he was the Pope who punished Marcial Maciel Degollado: Mexican Catholic leader, who died in the United States in 2008 at the age of 88, he was the founder of the clerical Congregation of the Legionaries of Christ. The first allegations of abuse against him date back to the 1950s, and over the decades there were dozens of complaints.

Degollado chose seminarians on the basis of their physical attractiveness, had sexual relations with them and then absolved them. He also said he had special permission from Pope Pius XII, which allowed seminarians to have sexual relations with him. In the congregation, where there was a strong cult of personality towards Father Maciel, a rule was in force: no one should talk about what happens inside. This was not the case: the complaints intensified, especially in the 1980s and 1990s, and reached the top hierarchies of the Vatican, of which Ratzinger was already a member. Yet no one did anything and indeed, the seminarians said, Pope John Paul II – also from conservative circles – continued to show friendship towards Maciel.

A former seminarian, José Barba Martin, in the mid-1990s published an open letter in a Mexican newspaper, Milenius. The letter listed Maciel’s crimes, substantiating them with evidence and dates, and bore the signature of seven other former legionaries. It aroused enormous excitement throughout Latin America where the congregation of the Legionaries of Christ controlled universities, schools and institutions, but also had access to the top institutional and had relationships with many influential entrepreneurs.

The contents of the letter naturally also reached the Vatican. Barba Martin says today: «No one ever gave us an answer. We were ignored. I personally am convinced that John Paul II and Cardinal Ratzinger knew well of Maciel’s guilt ».

It was after the election as pope of Joseph Ratzinger that the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith of the Church imposed on Maciel the renunciation of all ministry and imposed on him a reserved life of prayer and penance for having perpetrated sexual abuse and crimes of pedophilia for decades on numerous seminarians of his congregation, and having later acquitted some in confession. Benedict XVI defined Maciel, who had six children with four different girls, “a false prophet”.

It is true that Benedict XVI signed that provision, say the victims of the time, but a strong ambiguity remained on his part. Barba Martin says again: “There was no trial and therefore we never had formal justice.”

Slamovir Oder, postulator of the cause of canonization and then of beatification of John Paul II, explained that in reality Karol Woytjla did not know how things really were: and consequently neither did Joseph Ratzinger at the time. «I can say», explained Oder, «that John Paul II had a direct experience of the discredit that in Poland, under the communist regime, was continually thrown on Polish priests. The secret services were building dossiers to accuse them of horrible things. Wojtyla knew these were false and fabricated accusations. So until it was clear evidence and a margin of doubt remained, he thought it could be the result of unjust manipulation ».

Regardless of Joseph Ratzinger’s position and true or presumed faults, the entire Catholic Church continues to be shaken by the continuous reports arriving from many countries.

Hans Zollner, president of the Center for the Protection of Minors of the Pontifical Gregorian University, to which Pope Francis has entrusted the prevention of the plague of sexual abuse of minors in the Church, said in an interview with the Press: «In the world in every region between 3 and 5 per cent of priests are abusers. We have criminals among us. This is why we still have to take steps forward to purify the Church ”. Zollner added that an investigation is also needed in Italy.

The German report, which comes after the one published in October in France and which highlighted 216 thousand cases of abuse by Catholic priests or religious from 1950 to today, has caused the resumption, within the Church, of the clash between the progressive, who wants to accelerate as much as possible in transparency operations, and conservatives.

Not that progressives are unscathed and unaffected by scandals. Cardinal Reinhard Marx, a symbolic figure of the progressive Church, who had resigned to the Pope months ago, then rejected, precisely because of the timid response to the question of abuse, was brought up by the Westpfahl Spilker Wastl report: he allegedly made mistakes in the management of two abuses. Marx asked forgiveness from the victims of abuse “but also from the faithful, who now doubt the Church, who no longer trust those responsible and whose faith has suffered damage”.

Marx then added: «In at least one case I reproach myself for not intervening actively. Could I have acted more and with greater commitment? Yes of course”.

In 2019 Pope Francis convened an unprecedented summit in Rome to talk about these issues. On January 21, on receiving the members of the Plenary Assembly of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, he said: “The Church, with the help of God, is firmly pursuing the commitment to do justice to the victims of the abuses committed by her members “. He then added: “In this light, I recently proceeded to update the norms on crimes reserved for the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, with the desire to make judicial action more effective”.

So far, the only large countries in which the Church has not yet launched an unfettered investigation into cases of sexual abuse by priests are Italy and Spain.

“It is as if” wrote Giovanni Panettiere, author of the column Not just the Vatican on Quotidiano.net“The 227 Italian dioceses were immune from a plague on which the Pope does not want cover-ups to the point of prescribing the removal of bishops negligent in the management of cases of pedophilia”.

The CEI, the Italian Bishops’ Conference, for now shows no signs of wanting to take a census and provide the numbers of cases of pedophilia in Italy, even if an internal debate is underway and in favor of an investigation are increasingly numerous. Much will depend on who will be the next president of the Conference: the appointment by the Pope, on the basis of a trio voted by the bishops, should take place at the end of May.