The investigation of the attack on the press and Ombudsman advances

The investigation of the case of aggression against the Ombudsman, Pablo Ulloa, a journalist and the photographer of the Listín Diario and the CDN cameraman by members of the National Directorate of Traffic and Land Transportation (Digesett) is progressing at a good pace in the Department of Foreign Affairs Interns of the National District Prosecutor’s Office.

At least, this was what prosecutor Santa Reyes, in charge of the Department, announced yesterday, who said that the The investigation began the same day the complaint was filed.

Reyes reported having asked the Digesett management to provide him with the list of agents on duty the day the Ombudsman and his staff appeared for an inspection at the Vehicle Retention Center (Canódromo), after reports of irregularities there.

Likewise, Internal Affairs has already interviewed the Ombudsman, Pablo Ulloa, who attended in the company of Roberto Quiroz and Nilo de la Rosa, the first in charge of Strategic Litigation and the second Legal Consultant of the body.

Listín’s photographer, Raúl Asencio, was also interviewed. The prosecutor asked Ulloa for a list of the personnel assaulted in the incident. That day the journalist of this newspaper, Lourdes Aponte, and Víctor Olivo, photojournalist, were attacked.