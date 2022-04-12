The investor has lost faith in Shiba Inu! Dogecoin and Cardano sink and there is no going back ADA SHIB DOGE

photo freepik.com

The three most outstanding cryptocurrencies for the investor, present a deficit in values ​​since yesterday and quite possibly also for today. Dogecoin, Cardano and Shiba Inu have bearish charts for today and they have not been able to recover in a 24-hour range

Cryptocurrency analysis of the day Shiba Inu – Will I lose my investments if I keep them with Shiba?

The Shiba Inu cryptocurrency had for April 11 at 7:44 am, a value of $0.00002442, considering this as the highest value reached during the day. And as part of this 24 hour analysis, today at 7:43 am a total value of $0.0000227.

In the graph of this cryptocurrency for yesterday, no bullish value can be seen in any hour and/or minute, since from the first hour to the present, its values ​​have been well below the opening average, giving him a (-6.22%). It is currently the first chart of the month that shows these types of values ​​on a daily chart, and furthermore, it has very low values ​​within the week and the month.

The lowest amount happened around the first hours of today, this being at 12:14 am where the figures would be in the $0.00002198.



Current Shiba Inu 24 hour chart

Analysis of the day Dogecoin cryptocurrency – Dogecoin quotes for today would alarm anyone

Regarding the Dogecoin cryptocurrency, yesterday at 7:44 am it had a value of $0.1475, so it would become the highest amount within this analysis. And as of today, April 11, at 7:40 am, it had a total value of $0.138.

The latest graphs of this cryptocurrency, usually highlighted by a noticeable difference in positive values, but yesterday the opposite happened, its values ​​would also be a negative reflection throughout the day. Not reaching at any time to recover the average figures of the opening, giving with it a (-5.69%) of losses from the early hours of yesterday to the current amounts.

At 5:34 am, your amounts would be approximately $0.1338 and considering the lowest value reached during the 24 hours.



Dogecoin current chart for 24 hours

Analysis of the day of the Cardano cryptocurrency – The beginning of the week radically affected Cardano

Yesterday, the Cardano cryptocurrency at 7:44 am had a reference amount of $1.0223. And for today at 7:40 am it presents a value of $0.9432. Your highest amount within a 24-hour radius would be your own opening amount. While its lowest value occurred today at 2:00 am, with a total of $0.9204.

While the previous two cryptocurrencies also had the same chart regarding negative amounts within 24 hours, they did not fall to such high levels from the early afternoon hours, but rather in an overnight range. Cardano would have lost everything from 14:30 pm, and even lower with the hours, which caused his figures to be below his opening until the end.



Current Cardano chart for 24 hours