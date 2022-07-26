The invisible agent (2022) review: the inexplicable mystery of Netflix blockbusters that everyone forgets

The great premiere of the summer on Netflix has turned out to be another cartridge full of wet gunpowder. The figures surrounding ‘The invisible agent’ (The Gray Man, 2022) suggested that the platform was finally going to have its great summer original to convince everyone that there is something more than ‘Stranger Things’ in the offer of the pioneer of streaming services, but the reality is that critical reception has been lukewarm and the feeling after the weekend is one of disappointment.

Directed by brothers Joe and Anthony Russo, prominent in the Marvel universe for ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and ‘Endgame’, the film features a budget of more than 200 million dollars, which makes it Netflix’s most expensive so far. Chris Evans reteams with the directors, who this time cast Ryan Gosling as the lead actor, playing the Sierra Six, an agent who must complete a series of missions for the CIA in exchange for being released from the prison where he is being held. Ana de Armas completes the cast.

However, neither the familiar faces with a Marvel air, nor the hand of its star directors manages to get the film out of a mediocrity that is difficult to assimilate. All the ingredients for a good Friday night proposal are on the table, but there is something that does not work, the feeling of autopilot is erasing the particularities that should supposedly make it a great title. That a movie like ‘The invisible agent’ accumulate up to nine action scenes and have been described by as many people as “boring” it is an alarm signal.

And the worst thing is that those scenes don’t look like the allocated budget. In the Prague sequence alone they spent 40 million dollars to achieve the desired effect, and you can see that there are unfinished special effects, digital wax figures, chromas and even an abundance of smoke at various times that seems placed to confuse and blur, as if they were aware that the special effects are not going to work. There are technical problems that are obvious.

The Russos, outside of Marvel, portrayed





The staging is routine, it even seems that in the fights the camera is not where it should be, the treatment of the image does not finish condensing a photograph that seems to be waiting for a post-production treatment that has not arrived and in general the aesthetics and staging is that of a very expensive old direct-to-video film. There are many drone shots, but it seems that they don’t keep up with the editing, which seems to go its own way, choppy, at times orthopedic, passable in a low-budget movie, not the one that was supposed to be a of the summer works.

But in addition to a poor direction, where the finish is most striking is in the sound editing, the mix is ​​not at the right volumes, the chosen effects sometimes do not seem to match the intensity of the blows or explosions and to finish to round off the immersive look the soundtrack is even more generic than the image, a fanfare that sometimes doesn’t match the beats and beats of the action, placed like someone throwing a bucket of food on a plate, with some embarrassing moments in the tram scene. But none of that would be much of a problem if ‘The Invisible Agent’ was, at least, entertaining.





However, what we find is what happens when a vague concept stops at that idea and there is no further development, as if they had built everything on an intention and tried to hide the absence of characters, themes or personality and will seek to compensate with some pop culture jokes and other “father humor” gags with rogue traits, which are a shadow of what worked so well in ‘The Winter Soldier.’ The narrative structure is built without a story, leaving a collection of expensive stunts (not too flashy either) for no reason to be there. Its protagonists do things because things have to happen.

An endemic problem of Netflix action movies

The culmination of its fragile ivory cover surrounding nothingness is its final confrontation, where two good actors arrive tired and where some of the lowest moments of the piece appear, like those Ridiculous Ryan Gosling Aquatic Trauma Flashbacks, Absolutely Templateappeared from nowhere, with an unexpected parodic effect without intending it that certifies that this project was born either without interest, or without adequate prior control to achieve something that is not perceived as a great waste of time.

But the disappointment of ‘The invisible man’ warns of an all too common trend on Netflix, at least in its big productions of entertainment. His role in producing authors such as Scorsese, Spike Lee, Alfonso Cuarón or the Coen brothers has had all kinds of results, but at least they have achieved creatively interesting, risky and convincing products. But cases like ‘Red Alert’, aimed at the general public and full of action, are proving to be a throwaway cinema that people can’t remember.





The previous “most expensive Netflix” proposal also had 200 million, almost 60 for its actors, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot and the results were equally disappointing, although in that case it was even more forgettable. The generic, hookless look of many of their show-films is something they seem to have consciously perpetuated. Already from one of his first attempts, the bland ‘Spectral’, it seemed that the intention was to consciously make a self-aware desktop feature film. And it was worth 70 million dollars.

A story of inane cinema and missed opportunities

Despite being one of the few with a certain personality, ‘Bright’ did not convince anyone, its 90 million did shine on the screen and the world it built was convincing. The cases of films that fail to leave a mark follow one another with ‘Spiderhead’ and its 100 million, ‘The Adam Project’ and its 116, or the 100 of ‘The Outlaw King’, which despite being better than average, suffers from the same evil of not creating a conversation, or enough interest enough to remember at the end of the year.

‘6 en la sombra’ showed that on Netflix even Michael Bay can stumble, something that contrasts seeing what he has achieved with ‘Ambulance’, one of his best films with less than a third of the 150 million budget he had in the platform. The best critical reception was for ‘Triple Frontera’, which with its 115 million and an R rating made a good general impression, but it ended up being diluted by so many weekly offerings. Nothing to do with the disaster of ‘Mute’ (2019), another bet on authorship with a blank check that ended in little less than tragedy (its director Duncan Jones has not directed again).





Without being within that spectrum of exorbitant budgets, more modest proposals end up dragging the same problems, ’12 brave’ ended up being laughable despite its well-used 35 million, while ‘Tyler Rake’ and his 65 wasted a Chris Hemsworth subscribed to the platform but without dashes at its height. A little more or less happened with Charlize Theron and hers ‘The old guard’, ‘The man from Toronto’ and ‘Project Power’, all between 70 and 80 million, protagonists of headlines like “the movie that sweeps Netflix” and forgotten the following weekend and with interchangeable photography and staging features.

If this is the future and the alternative to the rooms, we can close

None of the previous films are as disastrous as, for example, ‘The last days of crime’, and its 40 million, but they do offer a series of production elements lacking in personality, without really being able to distinguish between the director of some and others are counted exceptions are those that have a little more identity, paradoxically those that have a smaller budget, or those that are bought from independentsor studios that give them away, such as ‘Enola Holmes’, which shine with another entity, with depths of field and colors that add a sense of care.

It is difficult to guess what is the reason that these pnative Netflix products end up being diluted in a catalog in which the supposedly original is the most forgettable, from a lack of production or editing guidelines, requirements for screens of all sizes or who knows, but something prevents them from penetrating viewers, despite good broadcast numbers. On the other hand, some Verdi theaters in neighborhood cinemas in Madrid have recently closed, supposedly the change is inevitable in the exhibition model, which is ironic.





There is a lot on offer online, good series and content, but with a year in which cinemas have provided operas of the modern spectacle such as ‘Elvis’, ‘Top Gun Maverick’, ‘Ambulance’, ‘Everything at once everywhere’ or ‘Bullet Train’, If ‘The Invisible Man’ is the blockbuster alternative offered by Netflix’s streaming option, you want to turn off the TV and go take a bath of inhuman and oppressive heat before again wasting time in this way with one of these minute filler with bills thrown without order and concert to an overwhelmed spectator, who trusts not only in the algorithm, but in the extremely poor and only cinema offer offered by the platform to which he is chained.