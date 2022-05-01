‘The invisible agent’, everything we know about the 200 million Netflix movie

Even though a few days ago Netflix crashed in the stock market, due to a massive drop in subscribers, the plan to produce fewer but bigger stories is still on. You just have to look a little over the strategic planning of the platform to see that its commitment to the big names in the industry remains firm. A clear example of this is the unseen agentthe company’s highest-budget film to date: $200 million.

the unseen agent is the new action movie they direct the russo brothers. Marvel fans will understand the relevance of these two filmmakers in today’s blockbuster world. They are responsible for Captain America: Civil Warbut also of the last two largest deliveries that the UCM has known; infinity war Y end game. As if this were not enough, they also directed Tom Holland in Cherry for AppleTV and they have produced another success for Netflix that will have a sequel, the story starring tyler rake (Chris Hemsworth).

a stellar cast

One does not put a basket 200 million dollars without signing several stars of the big screen to act as a claim for the masses. From the video-on-demand service that Ted Sarandos commands, they know very well that the faces of the Hollywood front line are a magnet for attracting the public, a good proof of this are two of their most viewed stories, Red alert Y Don’t look up. Pay attention and stay seated because the unseen agent brings together Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas and Regé-Jean Page.

The Cuban actress is, without a doubt, the true revelation of the season after her stellar appearance in no time to die Y her future role as Marilyn Monroe in Blonde. On the other hand, Regé-Jean Page was the revelation of The Bridgertons and whoever doesn’t know Gosling and Evans, simply must have been inside a bunker for the last decade.

The premiere of ‘The invisible agent’

The financial cost of the unseen agent makes Netflix want to showcase its stars on the big screen. That’s why it will have its premiere in some commercial cinemas on July 15Meanwhile he 22 of the same month will be when this espionage story lands on the platform.

The plot focuses on the character of Gentry (Ryan Gosling)an international assassin, pursued by the tireless agent Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans)who was his partner when they worked together at the CIA.