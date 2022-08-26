The invisible man: the horror film that combines suspense and science fiction with an impressive Elisabeth Moss | FAME

This story was one of the last films to be screened in movie theaters before the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the fact that remakes are usually frowned upon, this film stood out for its proposal and peculiar fusion of suspense and science fiction, along with a wonderful performance by Elisabeth Mos. Without a doubt, it was one of the best of 2020 and now it is about to arrive to be part of the netflix catalog.

The streaming platform has included it in your news for september. The tape, despite its brief presence in person, managed to raise more than 130 million dollars, a large figure compared to the 7 million of its budget.

We refer to “The invisible man” (“The Invisible Man”, in its original language), Leigh Whannel’s movie who had Elisabeth Moss and Oliver Jackson-Cohen as protagonists. Here we tell you about its plot and when you can see it online on the streaming platform.

Elisabeth Moss as Cecilia Kass in a violent scene (Photo: Blumhouse Productions)

WHAT IS “THE INVISIBLE MAN” ABOUT?

The film tells the story of how Cecilia Kass manages to escape from the house she shares with Adrián Griffin, a successful businessman for his work as an optical engineer. They live in a luxurious house on the outskirts of the city. she plans the way to leave the man who violates her in many waysstarting from the psychological.

Shortly after the guy catches her in time, the woman leaves the mansion thanks to Emily’s help, her sister, who takes her home. When she is still recovering from the traumatic coexistence, with the fear throbbing in case she retaliates, sYour ex-partner commits suicide and leaves you five million dollars as an inheritance.

Cecilia doubts that it really is a true death and he suspects, especially for the money, that it must be a trap. Nevertheless, the evidence contradicts it, like the photographs of the corpse. That’s what she wants to believe until unexplained things start happening to her that sabotage her intentions to continue with her life.

“The Invisible Man” is a celebrated remake of the 1993 film.in addition to standing out as a novel free adaptation of the homonymous novel by HG Wells. Elizabeth Moss, above all, stands out for her masterful performance of a broken Cecilia, restless and damaged by the harassment of her dead ex-boyfriend.

Cecilia Kass in the shower and with a handprint (Photo: Blumhouse Productions)

WHO ARE THE ACTORS AND CHARACTERS OF “THE INVISIBLE MAN”?

Elisabeth Moss as Cecilia Kass

Aldis Hodge as James Lanier

Storm Reid as Sydney Lanier

Oliver Jackson-Cohen as Adrian Griffin

Michael Dorman as Tom Griffin

Harriet Dyer as Emily Kass

Benedict Hardie as Marc

Amali Golden as Annie

Sam Smith as Detective Reckley

Nash Edgerton as a security guard

Zara Michaels as a nurse

Anthony Michael Wong as Accident Victim

Vivienne Greer as Screaming Woman

The protagonist looking at the ceiling while talking on the phone (Photo: Blumhouse Productions)

HOW TO SEE “THE INVISIBLE MAN”?

The movie “The invisible man”starring Elizabeth Mossis part of the catalog of the streaming platform Netflix since on September 14, 2022. To watch the film online, you can click on this link.

TRAILER OF “THE INVISIBLE MAN”