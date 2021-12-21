the invisible symptom. How to recognize it?

Still fear for the Omicron variant: recent studies indicate a milder symptomatology than Delta: pay attention to the “invisible symptom”

The Omicron variant still holds several mysteries for scientists, but a new symptom has recently been discovered that should distinguish it from other forms of the virus.

Omicron and the invisible symptom: what we know

One of the first discoveries related to variant B.1.1.529 is that it tends to attack the bronchi and not the lungs, but scholars have little certainty about the symptoms.

Tim Spector, chief scientist Zoe app, showed that most of the infected no longer suffer from persistent cough, fever and loss of smell and taste:

“Broadly speaking what we are seeing now is that most people who test positive for the molecular swab actually have cold-like symptoms and do not have the classic triad that has accustomed us previously ».

Omicron variant: the invisible symptom arrives

From the first observations, therefore, it emerges that Omicron is characterized by a milder symptoms, which has nothing to do with the previous dominant variant, Delta. And there would be no need to rest assured: the absence of “particular” signals leads people to be unaware of finding a positivity to Covid and, consequently, increases its transmission.

Omicron variant: caution towards the invisible symptom

Tim Spector wanted to recommend more attention and caution in observation symptoms and invites people to undergo a test to make sure you are not positive even at the slightest problem.