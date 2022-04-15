The invitation they made to LeBron James to be in the Playoffs

The 2022 NBA Playoffs they could not have a better preamble than the tournament Play In. The last postseason slots are at stake and, faced with the unexpected absence of the Los Angeles Lakers, Lebron James received an invitation that would make him think.

Three games from the end of the 2021-22 NBA season, the Lakers were left without any chance of qualifying for the Playoffs and, with a LeBron James who did not play the last five games due to injury, ‘The king’ he is the main absentee from the big Postseason party.

One of the most famous programs covering league games is ‘Inside the NBA’ (Within the NBA). Former players and legends like Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley analyze the most important actions and characters of the best basketball in the world. And LeBron was no exception!

With a “man, leave that man alone”, O’Neal wanted to warn Barkley of the spicy invitation he made to LeBron James. Charles knows that the Los Angeles Lakers star has time off in the Playoffs so he wants him sitting next to him like no one imagines.

The invitation made to LeBron James to be in the 2022 NBA Playoffs

“As You’re going to have some free time once the playoffs start, I’ve got a seat for you. The first weekend of the playoffs, you can stay, we’ll put you up in a nice hotel, we’ll get you a first-class ticket. We always bring players for the Playoffs. You are not going to be busy during the Playoffs, so I invite you here”, said Charles Barkley to invite LeBron James to be in the Postseason as an analyst in Inside the NBA of TNT.