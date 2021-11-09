the invitations to the Network Test also arrive in the West, here are all the details

A few days after the start of the Elden Ring, some lucky players who registered for the event are starting to receive official invitations to participate in the first beta of the highly anticipated FromSoftware RPG.

The upcoming test scheduled for Elden Ring it will basically have the objective of testing the online infrastructure of the latest Hidetaka Miyazaki effort and will allow players to try the gameplay of the new role-playing adventure for the first time, albeit in a context subject to limitations. After the first reports from Asian players, too Western fans have started receiving the official Network Test invitation which will start on November 12th. As reported by Nibellion (but also by many players of the Italian community), the longed-for e-mail signed by Bandai Namco bearing the words “You have been selected!“began appearing in the clients of European and American players.

Currently, the registration phases for what can in effect be defined as the first beta of Elden Ring are closed. Given the very high demand of players looking for keys for the test, the usual cunning ones have sprung up on the net who have sold the access codes to Elden Ring at exorbitant prices. In the meantime, let us know if you are among the lucky ones selected!