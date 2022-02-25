The IOC condemns the breaking of the Olympic Truce by Russia

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) condemned the breaking of the Olympic Truce by Russia. (Photo: Getty Images)

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) condemned today “strongly” what it considers “the breach of the olympic truce by the Russian government”.

After the attacks this morning by Russia on several Ukrainian enclaves, the IOC recalled the resolution adopted by the United Nations General Assembly on December 2, 2021, by consensus of the 193 UN Member States.

“The Olympic Truce began seven days earlier from the start of the Olympic Games (Beijing 2022 Winter), on February 4, 2022, and ends seven days after the close of the Paralympic Games“, which are closed March 13highlighted in a statement.

According to the IOC, its president Thomas Bach reiterates “the call for peace that he expressed in his speeches at the Opening Ceremony and the Closing Ceremony of the Olympic Games”.

“Following recent events, the IOC is deeply concerned for the safety of the Olympic community in Ukraine. He has created a working group to closely monitor the situation and coordinate humanitarian assistance to members of the Olympic Community in Ukraine where possible,” he said in his note.

The resolution calls on member states to cooperate with the IOC and the International Paralympic Committee “to use the sport as a tool to promote peacedialogue and reconciliation”.

Several sports governing bodies are keeping an eye on developments in Ukraine.

European football’s governing body, UEFA, will meet on Friday to discuss the transfer of the Champions League final from the Russian city of St. Petersburg, according to Reuters.

The announcement came after a group of European lawmakers wrote to UEFA on Thursday asking it to change the venue and stop considering Russian cities for international soccer competitions.

Some Formula 1 drivers have also said that it is not right that the Russian Grand Prix be held scheduled for next September near St. Petersburg.

Continue reading the story

VIDEO: Fear settles in Kiev | Collapse on highways and queues at ATMs and supermarkets