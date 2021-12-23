the #iorestobugianen – Targatocn.it project was awarded

The Department of Mental Health, a complex structure for Psychiatry in the North Area, participated by presenting the broadcast project #iorestobugianen at the 2021 edition of the Person and Community award organized by the Center for Culture and Society Studies, with the patronage of the Piedmont Region, the Metropolitan City and the Municipality of Turin. – District 3, obtaining from the scientific committee the recognition “good example with commendation” reserved for projects carried out during the pandemic.

The Person and Community Award aims to reward, enhance and disseminate the best experiences aimed at the development, well-being and care of the “Person” made by the “Community”, represented by Public Administrations and Volunteer organizations, for the concrete improvement of quality of life, with a view to services offered to individuals and citizens.

The #iorestobugianen project, born in March 2020 to respond to the people assisted by the North Area Psychiatry during the lockdown, continued during all phases of the pandemic and is still ongoing.

“The main objective – explains the psychiatrist Giovanni Roagna, head of the Savigliano-Fossano Mental Health Center – is to keep the concept of community especially for those who already find themselves in a situation of social disadvantage with the risk of feeling even more alone. To overcome the long period of forced isolation, the professional educators, in collaboration with the other professionals of the Department and the volunteers of the partner organizations and associations, have decided to reinvent their work to allow all the people they work to continue to take advantage of. their support through alternative means. This experience testifies to how much one feels thought of, activates recovery processes, understood as the reappropriation of one’s life project, one’s desires and one’s personal resources ”.

The #iorestobugianen project consists of two macro areas: the broadcast project with the sending of videos made by the operators and the smartphone course to learn and improve one’s technological skills, with 92 members in total.

It has activated processes of self-determination, social inclusion, reduction of inequalities and the facilitation of access to services, using technological tools such as smartphones, videos, instant messaging tools and apps as an opportunity to maintain contact with users and promote relations. These telemedicine tools have made it possible to find new answers in the period of the pandemic, also becoming an opportunity for improving communication between the health service and its users. Furthermore, the creation and online diffusion of a collective song and the related video clip https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3eCSfiIY5Lc contributed to an advocacy action with a view to reducing the stigma linked to the theme. mental illness.

We thank all the partner organizations and associations of the project who collaborated by donating their precious time and skills: Associazione Di. A. Psi. – Savigliano; Signpost / Porta di Valle – Brossasco; ASD Balance Art and Movement – Manta; Red Aesthetic Center – Savigliano; Occitan Cultural Association La Farandulo – Manta, Corriere di Savigliano.