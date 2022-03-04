The iPhone 11 drops in price on Amazon and is still a great option

The iPhone 11 is currently on sale on Amazon and is a very good alternative in 2022.

if you are looking for a good, nice and cheap iPhone, the iPhone 11 can be a solution ideal. It is a device with a large screen, two great cameras and with power to spare, a perfect iPhone for the vast majority of users. And now it can be yours for only 428 eurosa price for which the worth grows a lot.

It’s a great deal since it’s a refurbished iPhone, but it’s perhaps the best way to go about it. The new iPhone 11 starts at 589 euros, so you have a discount of 160 euros. Of course, the units are limited.

Know more: iPhone 11 Black

This product works and looks like new and has a 1-year Amazon Renewed warranty. It has been professionally inspected, tested, and cleaned by Amazon-qualified vendors. Also, if you are not satisfied, Exchange or refund of this product is supported within one year from its receipt.

In addition to the black model, the iPhone 11 in red is also available at this spectacular price that you have to take advantage of.

Know more: iPhone 11 Red

Specifications iPhone 11

The iPhone 11 is a spectacular smartphone, highly recommended if we find it at this price. Was best selling phone of the year 2020 and it is perfect for those who want power and good cameras without spending a lot of money. In addition, with guaranteed updates for years. These are its official specifications:

Premium design in aluminum and glass.

6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD LCD screen.

Resistance to water and dust, up to 2 meters and 30 minutes, IP68 protection.

A dual 12MP wide-angle and ultra-wide-angle camera system; Night mode, Portrait mode and 4K video up to 60 f/s.

12 Mpx TrueDepth front camera with Portrait mode, 4K video and slow motion recording.

Face ID for secure authentication

Compatible with ApplePay.

A13 Bionic processor with 3rd generation Neural Engine.

Dual SIM, a physical SIM card and another virtual SIM or eSIM.

Supports fast charging.

Wireless charging, works with all Qi chargers.

With iOS 15 with many new features.

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers.

