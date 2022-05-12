The iPhone 12 Pro Max is yours at a historically low price, with one but

Share

The gold version is the cheapest you will see today on Amazon.

the day has come, if you want to have an iPhone 12 Pro Max at the price you wanted, now is the time. can be yours for €829.99 nothing more and that its official price is almost 1,100 euros. If you want to know what power is, a big screen and a crazy battery in your hands, you should take advantage of this offer. If its size is too much for you, you have the iPhone 12 for 699 euros on offer.

Of course, you should know that it is a reconditioned unit, but with the Amazon 1 year warranty. Its condition is very good, with more than 80% of the battery capacity available, it has been checked, tested and cleaned by qualified Amazon professionals. In the box is accompanied by a charger, a charging cable and the Nano SIM removal tool.

Get an iPhone 12 Pro Max for 829.99 euros

If you want to have this apple beast, today is cheaper than ever. If you want it totally new, its price is 1,099 euros in most stores. for what you you are saving more than 250 euros in this purchase already starting. The iPhone 12 pro Max has the power of the Apple A14 Bionic processor of six cores and 5 nm in size, which reaches speeds of up to 3.1 GHz. It is accompanied by a total of 6 GB of RAM and in this version 128 GB storage. This set of components reaches 577,000 points in the Antutu performance test that we use so much.

It is a thin mobile, so only 7.4mm thick. We are not going to fool anyone, this iPhone 12 Pro Max is big, it weighs 226 grams and has a huge 6.7-inch OLED panel and 2K resolution. Its maximum brightness reaches 1,200 nits, it has HDR technology and a contrast of 2,000,000 to 1. It has 2 stereo speakers compatible with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Digital Plus. It is made of aluminum and glass, it is resistant to water and dust (IP68) and its screen occupies 87% of the front.

In the photographic section we have one of the best main and selfie cameras on the market. They reached 130 and 98 points in the DxOmark tests, so we have enough guarantees to take home a great mobile camera. And it is that we have in the back 3 12 MP lenses with wide angle and telephoto lens signed by Sony. We have optical image stabilizer, stable 4K recording at 60fps, optical zoom and a crazy night mode. On the front, its 12 MP camera also signed by Sony brings out the colors from the rest of the market.

Their 3,687 mAh battery with fast charge at 20 W is compatible with the MagSafe charging 15W wireless Its autonomy usually goes away after 3 days quietly (depending on your use). In the connectivity section, we have 5G, NFC, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS and Dual SIM. An Apple beast that today is much cheaper than before.

