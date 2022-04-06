The iPhone 12 Pro Max priced at Amazon if you choose this color

Amazon currently has the iPhone 12 Pro Max at a spectacular price, one of the best iPhones you can buy right now.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max is one of the best iPhones Apple has ever created and now it can be yours for less than 870 euros, an offer available on Amazon on a limited basis and in a single color. Just a few months ago it cost 1,259 euros, but now its price falls to record lows.

If you choose the Space Gray color you can take the iPhone 12 Pro Max for only 869.99 euros, a spectacular offer. The rest of the colors are close to or exceed 1,000 euros, so this is a unique opportunity. It is true that it is a conditioned device, but it has all the guarantees of Amazon.

This product works and looks like new. Backed by Amazon Renewed 1 Year Warranty.

East iPhone 12 Pro Max is available on Amazon Renewed, so it is a refurbished device. Amazon Renewed is an Amazon-qualified service that performs a full diagnostic test, replacing faulty parts, and deep cleaning your device to keep it looking like new. All of these repairs are performed with new or reused Apple components in like-new condition and come with a one-year warranty.

iPhone 12 Pro Max Specifications

The iPhone 12 Pro Max is one of the best Apple iPhone, a large screen, a huge battery and spectacular cameras. For less than 870 euros it is one of the best options on the market right now. These are its official specifications:

6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED screen with a resolution of 1,284 x 2,778 pixels and 460 dpi.

Ceramic Shield, more resistant than any smartphone glass.

5G connection for ultra-fast downloads and high-quality streaming.

A14 Bionic, the fastest chip in a smartphone.

Advanced triple camera system with 12 MP main sensor, 12 MP ultra-wide sensor and 12 MP 2.5x telephoto sensor.

Night Mode, Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 3 and 4K HDR video recording with 10-bit Dolby Vision HDR.

12 Mpx TrueDepth front camera with Night mode and 4K HDR video recording with Dolby Vision.

IP68 water resistance, 6 meters up to 30 minutes.

20W fast charge.

Compatibility with MagSafe accessories, which attach easily and enable faster wireless charging.

Compatible with iOS 15 and all its news.

