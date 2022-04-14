Technology

The iPhone 12 throws its price more than 200 euros in this crazy offer

Crazy offer on the iPhone 12 that for the first time drops below 600 euros.

The iPhone 12 is the most recommended model this year thanks to its unbeatable value for money, and now its price has just reached a new historical low with this truly crazy offer. More than 200 euros discount that lower their price like never before.

The official price at which Apple sells the iPhone 12 is 809 euros, although it is not uncommon to see it on sale. At Amazon right now you have a 100 euro discount on the iPhone 12, for example. However, the offer that we bring you today doubles that discount until it exceeds 200 euros: this iPhone 12 costs only 599 eurosit’s at the price of a refurbished iPhone 12 but it’s brand new.

White iPhone 12 in hand

The iPhone 12 falls in price like never before

This offer is available on eBay and lowers the price of the new iPhone 12 like we have never seen. For 599 euros there is no better smartphone on the market than this.

The device is brand new and the store has 99.8% positive feedback. In addition to the black model, they also have the white iPhone 12 at this incredible price.

Which iPhone to buy in 2022? Complete buying guide

iPhone 12 Specifications

For this price you will not find any smartphone on the market with the specifications of the iPhone 12. With a processor that the competition hasn’t beaten yet, great cameras, and a high-quality display. A device designed to last for years with guaranteed iOS updates. These are its official specifications:

  • An premium design in aluminum and glass.
  • Screen Super Retina XDR OLED 6.1 with a resolution of 2,532 by 1,170 pixels.
  • Protection Ceramic Shieldstronger than any other smartphone glass.
  • 5G connection for ultra-fast downloads and streaming in high quality.
  • Processor A14 Bionicthe fastest chip in a smartphone.
  • Advanced dual camera system 12 Mpx with wide angle and ultra wide angle.
  • Night Mode, Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 3 and 4K HDR video recording with DolbyVision.
  • 12 MP TrueDepth front camera with Night mode and video recording in 4K HDR with Dolby Vision.
  • FaceIDthe most advanced facial recognition secured in the world.
  • IP68 water resistance6 meters up to 30 minutes.
  • Accessory Compatibility MagSafewhich are easily attached and allow faster wireless charging.
  • iOS 15 with all its news.

