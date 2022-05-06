The iPhone 13 (in its new color) sinks its price on Amazon

Share

Take advantage of this offer in the beautiful new color of the iPhone 13 and get a discount of 85 euros.

The iPhone 13 drops in price again on Amazon and this time it is the new and recently launched green color that has the greatest discount. This offer lowers the price of the green iPhone 13 to historical lows and you have to hurry because there is very little stock of these models due to the component crisis.

The iPhone 13 has an official price of 909 euros for its 128 GB storage version, but with this offer from Amazon its price drops to 825 euros. That is, if you choose the green iPhone 13 you can take it home with a discount of 85 eurosnothing bad.

See on Amazon.es: iPhone 13 Green

The iPhone 13 is one of the most recommended iPhones right now. We have one big screen, lots of power, great cameras and a battery to match. And you can take all that at an exceptional price and in the new green color.

Which iPhone to buy in 2022? Complete buying guide

iPhone 13 Specifications

The iPhone 13 is one of the best smartphones you can buy right now, especially if you take advantage of this offer. There is no doubt that it will be the best-selling smartphone of the year, it was already one of the best sellers of 2021 despite only being on sale for a few weeks. These are the official specifications:

6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display.

Cinema mode with shallow depth of field and automatic focus shift in videos.

Two 12 Mpx cameras, wide angle and ultra wide angle.

Photo Styles, Smart HDR 4, Night mode and 4K HDR video recording with Dolby Vision.

12 Mpx TrueDepth front camera with Night mode and 4K HDR video recording with Dolby Vision.

A15 Bionic chip.

Battery up to 19 hours.

Ceramic Shield.

IP68 water resistance.

5G connection.

iOS 15 with new features that get more out of iPhone.

Related topics: Offers

Share

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, iPadizate receives a commission. Join the Andro4all bargain channel to find out about the best deals before anyone else.

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!