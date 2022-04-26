The iPhone 13 is the best-selling iPhone in years

Share

The iPhone 13 is a sales success, so much so that it has sustained the Apple market by itself during the first quarter of 2022.

We had already told you that, despite the fact that the mobile market has been in uncertainty throughout this year, Apple has enough sales to show green numbers in the reports for the first quarter of the year. This looks like thanks to the success of the iPhone 13at least in its normal and Pro versions.

Now the total sales of Apple Smartphones have been broken downconfirming that the current generation of the company is a resounding success, but also with some surprises such as the fact that some iPhones from the past continue to sell quite well.

iPhone 13 is a resounding success in sales

A report by Consumer Intelligence Research Partners has shown that the iPhone 13 is selling quite well. According to the agency, the current generation of Apple accounts for 38% of total sales of the company’s Smartphone, which represents the highest percentage of participation of a single model, since the success that was the iPhone 6:

The four included models (13, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max, and 13 mini) accounted for nearly three-quarters of sales in the March quarter. Also this quarter, the iPhone 13 had the highest share for a single model, at 38%, that we’ve seen in a long time. Post-pandemic buyers flocked to the newer phones, despite the steady increase in price.

This report also mentions that, in general,Users are switching to newer, more powerful mobilesdue to the new demands and the more professional use that can be given to these devices, although this has generated a brake on sales of the low-end and mid-range, which traditionally feed the entire market.

Consumer Intelligence Research Partners has also mentioned that some of Apple’s older models continue to attract sales for the company, specifically the iPhone SE 2020, the iPhone XR and the iPhone 11, which account for 15% of total sales:

Since the market shifted to selling unsubsidized phones on installment contracts, the age of older phones has increased as owners have enjoyed using their paid phones. Recently, that trend has reversed, perhaps because the options for trading in high-value used phones have continued to improve.

While the iPhone 13 is a success and has forced Apple to change its distribution plans, the company is not without its failures. The iPhone 13 Mini is a failure, since it only has 3% of Apple’s total salesconfirming that the smaller models are not preferred by users, since it must be remembered that the iPhone 12 Mini had not sold much either.

These numbers are encouraging for Applefacing the renewal that will surely happen in September, the date on which the iPhone 14 is possibly launched.

