The iPhone 14 Pro cameras will be larger due to the new 48-megapixel sensor

A new leak indicates why the cameras of the iPhone 14 Pro will protrude so much from the device.

Apple is scheduled to launch its new iPhone 14 in the month of September and we already know a lot about them thanks to the leaks. One of the first rumors that appeared indicated that Apple would change the design of the rear camera module and that the sensors would be located flush with the body of the device. However, the leaked schematics say that this will not be the case, and now Ming-Chi Kuo tells us why.

From what we have seen in the latest leaks, the iPhone 14 Pro camera module will be larger and the cameras will protrude even more Of the device. With the iPhone 12 Apple managed to make them stand out very little, but with the iPhone 13 this changed again, in the same way that it seems that it will change with this year’s models.

The main reason for this, as Ming-Chi Kuo indicates on his Twitter account, is the new 48 megapixel sensor which will use the main camera of the iPhone 14 Pro. Something that would make the camera have to protrude more from the body of the device.

The main reason for the larger and more prominent rear-camera bump of the 14 Pro/Pro Max is upgrading the wide camera to 48MP (vs. 13 Pro/Pro Max’s 12MP). The diagonal length of 48MP CIS will increase by 25-35%, and the height of 48MP’s 7P lens will increase by 5-10%. https://t.co/lrwgmnLNce — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 27, 2022

The cameras will continue to stand out from the iPhone for another year

All iPhone models released from the iPhone 6 generation have a camera that protrudes from the body of the device. The iPhone 5S was the last to have a camera flush with the body of the device, as well as the first-generation iPhone SE which inherited the same design.

This is because physically the cameras do not fit inside the device. It’s not a design quirk, Apple doesn’t have much choice except to make the iPhone thicker. Something that seeing the weight of its latest models might not be too recommendable.

If the iPhone 14 does not have this it will be a disaster

It’s unclear if Apple scrapped this redesign with the cameras flush with the device or if it’s something that was once in the company’s plans. But what now seems clear is that The iPhone 14 will have a camera module similar to the current one but larger. The main design change will be on the front with the double hole on the screen, yes, it will be something exclusive to the Pro models.

