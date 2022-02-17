The iPhone 14 Pro will increase (a lot) RAM

It seems that the iPhone 14 Pro will be the iPhone with the most RAM in history.

The iPhone 14 Pro will be the iPhone with the most RAM that Apple has ever released according to new information that has just arrived. We already know a lot about the iPhone 14, its design, its cameras or even the removal of the notch, and now one of those functions that Apple always keeps secret has been revealed.

According to a post by account “yeux1122” on the Korean blog Naver, the iPhone 14 Pro will contain 8 GB of RAM. The post cites supply chain sources and states that the RAM components of the iPhone 14 Pro have already been confirmed.

And it’s not the first time we’ve heard this rumour. At the end of the year, a report by the analyst at Haitong International Securities Jeff Pu stated that the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max models will be equipped with 8 GB of RAM.

This represents a significant increase compared to the 6 GB of RAM that we have available in the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro. The truth is that iOS is very efficient with RAM, and the iPhone has never needed large amounts of this type of memory, they are still faster than Samsung smartphones with much less RAM. But it seems that this year we will have an important jump.

The models of Non-Pro iPhones tend to have less RAMso it seems likely that the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max will have less than 8GB, probably staying at 6GB.

The iPhone 14 Pro looks amazing in these images

There are approximately 6 months for Apple to present its new generation of iPhone, so there is still a long way to go and these are just the first rumors. Although it is true that around these dates Apple decides the components that it will need in its next smartphone.

Related topics: Rumors, leaks and patents

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!