The iPhone, iPad and Mac of 2025 will have chips of only 2nm

The move to 2-nanometer chips in Apple products is already in the plans of TSMC, in 2025 the first ones dedicated to the iPhone, iPad and Mac would come out.

The evolution in Apple’s own chips is imminent, TSMC already has in mind to start a future production of 2 nanometer chips in 2025. These chips would be from the A and M series since the iPhone, iPad and Mac would carry them from that year according to information from Digitimes. The Taiwanese manufacturer has also considered expanding its operations in Europe, specifically in Germany.

Smaller and more powerful, the case first for 3nm chips for iPhone, iPad and Mac

The most recent chips released by Apple follow the 5 nanometer process. The A15 Bionic chip that They carry the iPhone 13 (the best-selling iPhone 13 in years) and the third-generation iPhone SEin addition to Apple Silicon’s M1 chips. An immediate next step would be to go to 3 nanometers. The product that could incorporate this chipin terms of size, would be the iPad Pro 2022 rumored to have the next generation of M2 chips, according to a report published last year.

The benefits of these technological advances are have improved performance and lower power consumption. It speaks of a 15% improvement in power and a saving of 25% in terms of battery consumption. TSMC will not stop in its process and will begin production at the end of 2022.

Far in the future, the move to 2-nanometer chips for iPhone, iPad and Mac

The Taiwan assembly company has in mind a schedule of activities in which the 2 nanometer chip process will start in 2025. Everything will be based on the line of the chip that will come out before (3nm) and it is contemplated that both Apple and Intel adopt these new chips. **With this they intend to consolidate a domain in the sector dedicated to advanced foundry. **

The effort that the company has made is remarkable, to a large extent, shown by what Apple has done in recent years. All eyes will be on the next WWDC where one of the first 3 nanometer chips will probably be presented.

