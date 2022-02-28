The iPhone SE 3 could be cheaper

The iPhone SE 3 could significantly reduce its price according to this analyst.

We know that we are at the gates of a new event in which Apple will present many new features, and among them a third generation iPhone SE is expected. The iPhone SE has always positioned itself as the affordable alternative to the Apple catalogand this year could still be interesting tricks if this rumor comes true indicating that its price will be even lower.

The current price of the iPhone SE stands at 399 dollars in the United States and 489 euros in Europe. It is an affordable price, but it is still above the Android mid-range, which are the main rivals of the iPhone SE. But this could change as reportedly iPhone SE price could drop $100.

According to a report from Investor’s Business DailyLoop Capital Markets analyst John Donovan has heard rumors that iPhone SE 3 could start as low as $300, which would make it substantially cheaper. If this information is true, the price of the iPhone SE 3 could be 299 dollars in the US and 389 euros in Europe.

Consumer electronics giant Apple is likely to introduce a lower-cost 5G iPhone at a spring product launch event.

In addition to this information, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman also expects Apple does not stop selling the current iPhone SE and offers it at a price of 200 dollars in emerging markets. A strategy that could make sales go through the roof.

The supposed (and probably false) design of the iPhone SE 3 is filtered: without Touch ID and with a notch

Let us remember that we expect a fairly continuous iPhone SE 3. It looks like Apple will just update the previous generation model internally, so we will have the same exterior design with frames and Touch ID. It is expected to incorporate the latest Apple processor, the A15 Bionicand that it is compatible with the 5G.

Related topics: Rumors, leaks and patents

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!