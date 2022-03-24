The iPhone SE 3 is more powerful than the Samsung Galaxy S22 and costs half

The A15 Bionic chip in the affordable iPhone SE is much more powerful than the one in the expensive Samsung Galaxy S22.

Following the arrival of the new third-generation iPhone SE, Apple has updated its affordable iPhone with its most powerful iPhone processor, the A15 Bionic. It is the same processor included in the iPhone 13, which has already amply proven to be the fastest and most powerful chip on the market, far surpassing rivals such as the Samsung Galaxy S22.

We have already bought the iPhone 13 with the Samsung Galaxy S22 in various aspects, and in most the iPhone has won. Battery, resistance and power tests, we have even compared them face to face with the iPhone 13 and with the iPhone 13 Pro Max. As far as we know that the iPhone SE 3 is much more powerful than the expensive Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultracosting much less.

Half the cost and much more powerful

To compare the power of two different processors, synthetic tests are often used, the most common test being Geekbench 5. The A15 Bionic chip used by the iPhone SE has been shown to be around 35% faster than the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor used in the Galaxy S22 Ultra in terms of CPU performance.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra with the processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 achieves a multi-core score of 3,433, compared to 4,562 points for the A15 Bionic chip. And as for the single core score, the Apple chip reaches 1,711 points while the Galaxy S22 Ultra stays at 1,232.

A15 Bionic chip from the iPhone SE 3 : 4,562 and 1,711 points.

: 4,562 and 1,711 points. Galaxy S22 Ultra Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip: 3,433 and 1,232 points.

The iPhone SE starts at a price of 529 euros and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra reaches 1,259 euros. Yes, in almost all sections the terminal is better while chanting, however if we talk about processor power, the iPhone SE 3 costs less than half and is much more powerful. The numbers don’t lie in this case.

But not only that, Samsung guarantees 4 years of updates in its new Galaxy S22 range, something in which Pro is also behind the iPhone SE. Considering that Apple continues to update the first generation iPhone SE, which just turned 6 years old, there is no doubt that the iPhone SE 3 will far exceed the years of support offered by Samsung.

