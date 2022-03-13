The iPhone SE 3 is the first without this technology

The iPhone SE 3 marks the future and stops including a technology that had been present in the iPhone for 12 years.

This week we have had a very important apple event where the company presented a new third-generation iPhone SE, along with other innovations such as the iPad Air 5, the Mac Studio or the M1 Ultra chip.

The new iPhone SE 3 incorporates major internal changes, keeping the external design practically intact, except for the colors. However, and unnoticed by many, it has become the first iPhone for many years without a key technology in telephony, especially in the United States.

The new iPhone SE 3 is the first iPhone model that does not have CDMA technology. Something that was introduced in the iPhone 4 and has been present in all iPhones from then until now. CDMA technology is the radio communication system that powers the 3G cellular networks used mainly in the United States by the companies Verizon Wireless and Sprint.

CDMA technology has never been very popular and only a handful of companies in the world have used it. The iPhones that included this technology at the beginning were clearly differentiated, being only compatible with this type of networks.

It has been a very important technology, but with the arrival of 4G and 5G it has begun to fall into disuse. Sprint plans to completely retire its CDMA network on March 31, 2022, and Verizon has reported that it will disable 3G access on December 31, 2022. So it makes sense that Apple would stop introducing a technology that this year. will cease to be used.

iPhone SE 3 vs iPhone SE 2, what has changed?

Hopefully the iPhone 14 too stop being compatible with this same technology, and not long from now they will stop being compatible with any 3G technology as it falls out of use. A new era begins and it seems that 3G is destined to be forgotten.

