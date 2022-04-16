The iPhone SE of 2022 is still a great rival: now on sale!

But let’s go little by little. The chip it incorporates is the A15 Bionic , which joins forces with iOS to offer you the best performance, just like the iPhone 13. In addition, as we have told you, it also brings the new 5G mobile telephony standard: synonymous with fluidity and speed. FaceTime calls in HD, multiplayer games…

We are faced with a mobile of contained size but with a very prodigious chip… As they say: XL power, SE price . This renewal brings better autonomy, 5G connection and a very good camera. All content on a 4.7-inch screen.

Because not everyone wants presumptuous phones, or too big. With the basics it can work. And this iPhone SE it complies with what we ask for: simplicity, austerity and good operation with many years of guarantee and safety. And now it’s on sale to buy it on Amazon!

It is also ultra drop resistant, bumps, scratches and dust. And if you splash it with the morning coffee… Don’t worry, it also has resistance. It has a robust design, very hard glass to forget about the scares. The same happens if it gets wet, since it has resistance to water.

This model could not lose its famous Touch ID, faster and easier than ever. It also has ApplePay, and is made from 100% recycled materials. As for the battery, you already know that the iPhone likes to measure its autonomy in terms of hours of video, and this will guarantee us up to 15, exactly the same as a newer iPhone 13.

In the cameras section we will not be lame either, with a camera 7-megapixel FaceTime HD with Smart HDR, 4 different photographic styles, Portrait mode and video recording in 1080p at 30 FPS. In other words, we are going to be able to enjoy very good specifications and photos, as well as videos. And all for a contained price!

What is Amazon’s offer?

It wouldn’t do us any good if this iPhone had all the power of the XL, but in the end it was smaller and at the same price, right? That is why it has a starting price of 579 euros, which is quite decent. Now, if we take into account that it is the white model, with 128 GB and the 3rd and latest generation, Amazon has made us a discount of up to 529 euros to be able to take it with us at the best price. So take advantage and get all the power of an XL but in a contained size and with a very traditional design reminiscent of the iPhone 5!

