The iPhone that I always recommend is at a historically low price

It is a personal recommendation, if you want to buy an iPhone this is the most balanced option of 2022.

Yes there are a recommended iPhone in 2022 that is the iPhone 12, a device that has hardly changed this year and that has an absolutely incredible price thanks to all the offers we are having. In fact, the iPhone 12 is completely sold out on Amazon at the moment, but there is a trick with which you can get it and even cheaper.

If you opt for a refurbished iPhone 12, you can have it at home tomorrow and at a historically low price. The official price of the iPhone 12 is 809 eurosAmazon sells it for 699 euros, but it is sold out, however it has plenty of units in its refurbished store, which lowers the price of the iPhone 12 up to only 609 euros.

As stated by Amazon, this product works and looks like new and has a 1-year Amazon Renewed warranty. It has been professionally inspected, tested, and cleaned by Amazon-qualified vendors. Also, if you are not satisfied, Exchange or refund of this product is supported within one year from its receipt.

Which iPhone to buy in 2022? Complete buying guide

Main specifications of the iPhone 12

It will be difficult to find another smartphone on the market with the specifications of the iPhone 12 at this price. We have a large OLED screen, great cameras and a processor with enviable power:

A premium design in aluminum and glass.

in aluminum and glass. Screen Super Retina XDR OLED 6.1 with a resolution of 2,532 by 1,170 pixels.

with a resolution of 2,532 by 1,170 pixels. Protection Ceramic Shield stronger than any other smartphone glass.

stronger than any other smartphone glass. 5G connection for ultra-fast downloads and streaming in high quality.

for ultra-fast downloads and streaming in high quality. Processor A14 Bionic the fastest chip in a smartphone.

the fastest chip in a smartphone. Advanced dual camera system 12 Mpx with wide angle and ultra wide angle.

12 Mpx with wide angle and ultra wide angle. Night Mode, Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 3 and 4K HDR video recording with DolbyVision .

3 and 4K HDR video recording with . 12 MP TrueDepth front camera with Night mode and video recording in 4K HDR with Dolby Vision.

with Night mode and video recording in 4K HDR with Dolby Vision. FaceID the most advanced facial recognition secured in the world.

the most advanced facial recognition secured in the world. IP68 water resistance 6 meters up to 30 minutes.

6 meters up to 30 minutes. Accessory Compatibility MagSafe which are easily attached and allow faster wireless charging.

which are easily attached and allow faster wireless charging. iOS 15 with all its news.

