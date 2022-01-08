The iPhone turns 15: history in 15 stages

Impossible not to feel the adrenaline that transmits the enthusiasm of the audience at MacWorld in San Francisco in an old video dated January 9, 2007. They know that Steve Jobs is about to announce something revolutionary. And he, the Apple guru already famous for his impressive presentations, is ready with the One more thing that will really make history. One last thing that is actually three: with an enthusiasm already visible in his eyes he says that he is about to present three new products. A mobile phone, an iPod and a device to connect to the internet. Three icons that appear on the screen behind him and begin to spin and then merge into a single entity.

Here is the iPhone, which is not the first smartphone but will be the smartphone that will change the telephony market as well as our habits. Today, 15 years later, we have no doubts. The iPhone capable of attracting entire crowds, who have no problem staying overnight in front of an Apple Store to make sure they are the first to see the new model. The iPhone has become a social phenomenon, an object to show off to define our identity. On the one hand a cult, on the other a symbol of consumerism. There are those who could never do without it, those who hate the closed ecosystem that has been created around it. It divides, but it always speaks of itself.

Apple still depends on its sales today after 15 years. A success so brazen that it seems almost impossible to overcome. And to think that, when Steve Jobs stood there, on the stage in San Francisco, taking the enthusiastic applause with a sly smile, there were those who would not have bet a penny on the iPhone.