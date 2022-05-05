The iPhone wasn’t the first phone Steve Jobs sold. It wasn’t even the second

The iPhone changed the mobile phone industry forever, there’s no doubt about that. And it was the first truly smart phone to be sold, laying the groundwork for all the competition. But It was far from the first phone of Steve Jobs. Not even the second, if we count the Motorola ROKR that integrated with iTunes. There is another phone that came much earlier.

Blue Box, the phone that put a global industry on guard

The phone that can boast of being the first sold by Steve Jobs (and devised by Steve Wozniak) is the blue box and you can see it in the header image. At the time, these Blue Boxes allowed you to make long distance phone calls completely free. Because yes, a few decades ago calling someone who was far away could cost a fortune.

Steve Jobs explained it in this interview that you can see from the Silicon Valley Historical Association: when you made a long distance call you could hear a series of beeps from the computers of the operators that established that call. What the Blue Box did was pretend it was one of those computers and not the end consumer’s phonegetting rid of all expenses.





Of course, it was an illegal way of being able to make these calls that put the operators on their guard. But it was the invention that fascinated Steve Jobs: “a $100 device created by two teenagers could put hundreds of millions of dollars at risk” that moved the global telephone industry at the time. “Experiences like this taught us the power of ideas.”

It was a pirate phone, but it was a phone after all. The instant communications we enjoy right now make the Blue Box an outdated but museum-worthy product. As much as AT&T hates it.

Image | Wikipedia