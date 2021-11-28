The Iranian nuclear negotiations are failing

On Monday, indirect negotiations between the United States and Iran will resume in Vienna to reactivate the Iran nuclear deal, which was signed in 2015 and which Donald Trump left in 2017. Negotiations have been ongoing for months, but those on Mondays they are viewed with some interest because they will be the first since the election to the Iranian presidency of the conservative Ebrahim Raisi.

In any case, expectations are very low: without the limitations foreseen by the agreement with the West, the Iranian nuclear program is progressing very quickly, and according to Reuters some negotiators even fear that Iran wants to use the negotiations to slow down the West’s initiatives and controls and advance its nuclear program as far as possible, perhaps to the point of building an atomic weapon. For this, the United States has said it is ready to “use other options” in case the negotiations fail.

In summary, the 2015 nuclear deal provided for the slowdown of Iran’s military nuclear program in exchange for the removal of some of the international sanctions imposed on Iran.

The negotiations starting on Monday represent the seventh round of discussions held since April. As in the previous cases, they will take place indirectly: the two countries will talk to each other through intermediaries, who will try to establish a “road map” on the next steps to take. The use of intermediaries is a rather frequent system in situations of this type, it is mostly used by governments in order not to show themselves weak towards their interlocutors and towards their constituents, and to avoid completely legitimizing the counterpart, especially when bilateral relations are very strong. thesis. The negotiations, however, will also involve the other countries that signed the 2015 agreement, including Germany, France and the United Kingdom.

Expectations are quite low because the new Iranian negotiating team sent by President Raisi intends to make requests that the United States and European countries consider excessive and unrealistic: among other things, they ask that all sanctions imposed on Iran since 2017 be lifted. today, including those not related to the nuclear program.

Meanwhile, according to various analyzes, the Iranian nuclear program is proceeding rapidly: on Friday the Iranian government announced that it had increased its stocks of enriched uranium to 20 percent and enriched uranium to 60 percent. To produce an atomic bomb, you need to have 90 percent enriched uranium. According to the Arms Control Association, an American research center, if Iran continues at this rate without slowing it may have enough enriched uranium to build its first atomic bomb within a month.

Another critical element is that Iran is obstructing the controls of the International Atomic Energy Agency, a UN body, on its nuclear sites. The inspectors are mistreated or expelled, and they are not allowed to enter some important areas such as the Karaj research center, where the bulk of the uranium enrichment centrifuges are located.

It is not certain that Iran is aiming to build an atomic bomb as soon as possible, although analysts do not rule it out. It is also possible that the government of the country wants to advance the nuclear program to such an extent that it forces the West to make more important concessions than those made so far – but without actually building a bomb, which would cause the final breakdown of relations.

However, American newspapers write that the United States is already thinking of a “plan B” in case diplomacy fails: it means that the American administration is not ruling out a targeted military intervention. “All options are on the table,” Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said in October.