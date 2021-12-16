“The Iron Lady”, Meryl Streep’s Oscar-winning Margareth Thatcher on TV tonight

Aired in prime time on TV 2000, at 21:10 The Iron Lady, the cinematographic work directed by Phyllida Lloyd 2011. The film tells the story of Margareth Thatcher, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom from 1979 to 1990 and the first woman to have held the position.

The Iron Lady, the plot of the film

Margareth Thatcher she is a widowed, lonely and sick woman Alzheimer’s, with everyday life that fades from reality, between past and present. Hence, the confusion of the woman, to the point of imagining her spouse Denis Thatcher still alive, with whom she speaks frequently. The director Phyllida Lloyd inserts numerous flashbacks in the film, where the main protagonist retraces the events of her life. In reality, a film that tells the predominantly male-dominated conception of English society, in a politics dominated by men, which hardly opens the doors to a female government. Margareth Thatcher by now reached the threshold of eighty, thanks to tenacity and diplomacy, she overcomes the sexist barriers, to cover the position of Prime Minister. In the scenes of the film, the set of several elements with the wealth of historical facts of the period, in the memories of her husband, including challenges and feelings.

Among the actors of the film are: Meryl Streep, Iain Glen, Jim Broadbent, Robert Portal, Alexandra Roach, Alice da Cunha, Susan Brown, Phoebe Walter Bridge, Victoria Bewick, Harry Lloyd, Emma Dewhurst, Sylvestra Le Touzel, Michael Culkin, Stephanie Jacob and others. Three years after the work The Iron Lady, the same direction and Meryl Streep they also arrive on the big screen, with the English leadership in the work Oh Mama. Consequently, a good response also for this tape, which receives credit for the criticism and the box office. Also, the actress Meryl Streep, as the lead performer in the performance on set, earns the Golden Globe and the Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role. In fact, this is the third Oscar for the well-known actress, who received the first two in the interpretation of Sophi’s choiceand (in 1982) and in Kramer versus Kramer (from 1979).

Elena Canini

Follow us on

Facebook, Instagram, Metro

Adv