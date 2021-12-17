the iron stops Delaney’s triple for overtaking the siren! Real Madrid conquers the Forum – OA Sport

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

22:40 Our LIVE LIVE ends here for tonight. Thank you all for joining us, goodnight and a sporting greeting!

22:30 An excellent final match at Olimpia Milano is not enough to put your head forward and thus take the victory home. In the end, everything happens, with two invasions of the area painted on the free and the final mistake of Delaney on the siren, with the triple going off on the iron. Real Madrid seemed to have the game abundantly in their grip, but Shields and Datome bombed the team back into contact in an instant. The American with a Danish passport scores 18 points, while Rodriguez closes with 10 points on the scoresheet. Among the Blancos, however, 17 points from Fabian Causeur and 15 from Guerschon Yabusele.

DELANEY WRONGS THE TRIPLE! ENDS 73-75 AT THE FORUM, THE BOMB OF 23 FROM THE CORNER STOPS ON THE IRON

73-75 Hall marks the first

DEVON HALL ON BEZEL!

OLIMPIA MILAN TIME-OUT!

INCREDIBLE FINAL AT THE FORUM! 5 ″ TO PLAY, THE GAME STILL IN THE BALANCE

Invasion also for Real Madrid, with Hanga who misses the second free!

Invasion of the painted area, with Hanga who can try the free again! Incredible

Miss the second free Causeur, but Tavares harpoons the rebound!

72-75 First free to sign for Causeur

72-74 GIGI DATOMEEEEEE !! MOM MIAAAAAAAAAA

69-74 1/2 of Llull in the bezel

REAL MADRID RISKS THE LOST BALL!

69-73 Gigi Datome enters who makes no mistake, -4 Olimpia Milano

The American is unable to shoot free, having suffered a slight wrist injury after falling badly

Shields Penetrates And Is Fouled By Rudy Fernandez! Lap on the bezel for number 31 Olimpia, with 44 ″ to play

67-73 SHAAAVOOOON SHIEEELDSSS !!! THAT BOMBAAAAAAAAAAA

Time-out called by Ettore Messina! It is difficult for Olimpia Milano, but nothing is impossible and there is still time to try everything in the last two minutes of the game.

64-73 Mark the third, thus making 1/3

The number 23, however, misses the second

63-73 Delaney hits the first free available

62-73 Causeur raises the parable in penetration, +11 Real Madrid with just over two minutes to play

Armani Exchange that is very wrong, creating opportunities without being able to capitalize on the good things built in defense! Real Madrid who is ahead and manages to manage the advantage, allowing himself some mistakes under the iron but managing to find important points from the long distance

62-71 EEEEEEL CHAAACHOOOO !! TRIPLAAAAAAA

59-71 Second consecutive basket for Rudy Fernandez

59-69 Bentil finds the basket from the painted, again +10 Real Madrid

57-69 Rudy Fernandez scores

Do it in Poirier’s attack!

57-67 Arrest and shot by Shavon Shields, -10 Milan and excellent exit from the time-out for the Armani Exchange

Partial open of 5-0 of the Merengues, with Milan making a lot of mistakes in attack and unable to contain the flames of Llull, Causeur and Yabusele in defense! Messina understands the moment and stops everything, talking to his team trying to motivate them to mend the -12

55-67 Llull takes off to iron, deadly break for the Spaniards! Ettore Messina is not there: time-out

55-65 Fabian Causeur from the arc for the new double-digit advantage of the guests

55-62 Devon Hall basket, -7 Milan

53-62 Yabusele finds the fade away, new +9 Real Madrid

53-60 Sergio Llull shoots the triple of +7, 9 points and 3/6 from the arc for the number 23 of the Blancos

53-57 Sergio Rodriguez scores from the painted, -4 Armani Exchange

51-57 PIPPOOOO RICCIII !! TRIPLAAAAAAAAAAAA

48-57 Yabusele leans against the scoreboard, first basket of the fourth for Real Madrid

The last quarter is about to begin, with Olimpia Milano trying everything out trying to mend the rift with the team of coach Mateo (Laso’s deputy)

48-55 LLULL WITH BUZZ-BEATER, CLOSING THE THIRD QUARTER ON +9 IN FAVOR OF BLANCOS

48-52 The American player sends the additional free player to the bottom of the retina as well

47-52 DEEVOON HAALLL DRAWS THE BOUNCE AND SCORES, WITH THE FOUL!

45-52 Rudy Fernandez forgotten by the Milanese defense, who can shoot from the arc undisturbed for the +9 of the Blancos

Technical foul whistled at the ‘Chacho’

45-49 Rodriguez goes 1vs1 against Taylor and beats him, shortens Olimpia

43-49 Randolph’s basket under the basket, +6 Real Madrid with just over a minute on the clock

43-47 PIPPOOO RICCIIIII !! TRIPLAAAAAAAA

40-47 Fabian Causeur shoots from the arc and scores, +7 Real Madrid

40-44 Malcolm Delaney hits target for -4 Olimpia, with less than five minutes on the third siren

38-44 2/2 for Shavon Shields from the line, with Milan shortening

TECHNICAL FOUL WHO ALSO ON THE BENCH OF REAL MADRID

TECHNICAL FOUL WHOED IN TAVARES! FOUR FOULS FOR THE CENTRONE OF CAPE VERDE

36-44 Two-pointers for Williams-Goss, the guests still return to eight points ahead

36-42 The American playmaker replies again for -6 Milan

34-42 Hanga still on target for the new +8 Real

34-40 Delaney finds the basket from the picture for -6

32-40 Causier puts it in from the arch, new +8 for the Blancos and hierarchies re-established as in the second quarter

32-37 Hanga scores, which restores the +5 Real Madrid

32-35 AGAIN HIM, AGAIN HIM: SHAAAVOOON SHIEELDSS !!! OLYMPIA ROCKET START, 5 POINTS FOR NUMBER 31 AND -2

30-35 SHAVOOON SHIEELDSS !! BOMBAAAA E -5 MILANOOO

Everything is ready for the start of the second half in Assago, with Olimpia having to overcome the disadvantage accumulated in the second quarter!

Great emotions in the interval with the ceremony in honor of Sandro Gamba, historic player (10 scudetti) and coach of Olimpia Milano (but also of Varese and the national team). Tank number 8 is raised on the roof of the Forum together with the others already collected previously!

Coach Messina in the mid-match interview: “We are forcing everything, we are not playing well especially at the offensive level. We know Real Madrid, they are playing better than us on both sides of the pitch. We need to improve “

The second quarter ends, with Real Madrid having taken off even touching the +10! A blaze of Shields on the siren allows Olimpia Milano to close below the double figure of disadvantage (27-35), playing well in defense but allowing a few too many shots from the bow above all. Best scorers for the hosts Nicolò Melli and Shavon Shields with 6 points each, while for the Blancos 11 points from Yabusele

27-35 SHAVON SHIELDS GOES TO THE BOTTOM, CLOSING THE FIRST HALF!

25-35 2/2 in the line for the center of Real Madrid and +10, maximum advantage for the guests

Tavares is an octopus: the Cape Verdean captures every bounce under the basket, taking advantage of his 220 cm height with which he dominates the iron! Milan ran out of bonus in this second quarter

Immediate time-out for Ettore Messina, who wants to talk about it with his boys and stop the inertia in favor of the guests

25-33 Llull at the edge of the siren with the triple, after a perfect circulation of the ball! Maximum advantage for the Blancos, +8

25-30 Rudy Fernandez on target from the arc with a little luck, +5 Real Madrid with less than 4 ‘to play in the second quarter

25-27 1/2 in the line for Yabusele, who rises to 11 points

25-26 Perfect work of Shields with the pivot foot, -1 Milan

Infringement of 24 ″ for Real Madrid, with the excellent defense of the Armani Exchange! -6’20 “to the second siren

23-26 Very hot hand for Yabusele, who finds the third consecutive scoring and goes into double figures (10 points)! Immediate time-out Olimpia Milano, Messina is frenzied

23-24 Yabusele sends the bomb to the target, +1 Real Madrid for the former ASVEL and Boston Celtics

23-21 BENTIL NAILS ON ASSIST DEL CHACHO! THE FORUM EXPLODES

21-21 Yabusele shoots from the arch for the Real Madrid draw

21-18 Gigi Datome takes Rudy Fernandez to school in fade away

The second quarter at the Forum started right now!

Taylor’s triple misses! Olimpia Milano closes the first quarter ahead of just one point: 19-18

19-18 Partial 4-0 by the guests, -1 with not even a minute to play in the fourth

19-16 Anthony Randolph with the fade away, shortens Real

19-14 Ben Bentil’s hand doesn’t tremble: 2/2 and Olimpia’s maximum advantage, +5

17-14 Tavares scores only one of the two free throws available

17-13 Perfect Melli in the line: 2/2 for the Captain and new +4 for the hosts

15-13 Tavares easily leans on the scoreboard, shortens Real

15-11 What a class play by Sergio Rodriguez! +4 Milan with 3’13 “to play in the first quarter

13-11 The additional free of the ‘Chacho’ Rodriguez scores

Whistling technical foul on the Real Madrid bench!

12-11 Kyle Hines corrects a Delaney pseudo-pass to the basket, first advantage for Olimpia

10-11 Delaney scores only one of the two free available, -1 Milan

9-11 1/2 in the line for Melli, shortens the Armani Exchange to -2

8-11 Pourier sends the bomb to target, Madrid always with a possession full of advantage

8-8 TROYYY DANIEEELSSS !!! SECOND BOMB FROM THE CORNER, MILAN DRAW AGAIN

5-8 COUSEUR ANSWERS IMMEDIATELY, REAL AGAIN AT +3

5-5 NICOLOOOO MEEELLIIII !!! TRIPLAAA DEL CAPITANOOOOO, DRAW OLYMPIAAAA

The American with a Danish passport, however, misses the additional free, with Milan remaining at -3 with less than 8 ‘to play in the fourth

2-5 SHAAAVON SHIEELDSS !! BASKET WITH FOUL, THE NUMBER 31 THINKS TO SHAKE THE BOARD

0-5 Couseur supports the scoreboard, which I start for the Spaniards

0-3 Williams-Goss immediately scores the first triple, Real Madrid advantage

Let’s go!

The quintets chosen by the two coaches: Delaney, Daniels, Melli, Shields, Hines (Olimpia Milano) Williams-Goss, Couseur, Hang, Poirier, Tavares (Real Madrid)

20:25 The teams are completing the warm-up phases. A few minutes and it will be a duo at the Forum!

20:20 There will be no Pablo Laso on the bench and Thomas Huertel on the field for Real Madrid: both tested positive for COVID after a round of tampons carried out on Tuesday evening before the match against Alba Berlin (won by the Madrid team for 87 -64).

20:10 The Milanese want to extend the positive streak bringing it to three consecutive wins, after the victories gained last Friday away from AS Monaco and Tuesday at home against Panathinaikos. Currently Ettore Messina’s team occupies the third position with a record of 10-5, behind Real Madrid (12-3) and Barcelona (13-2).

20:00 Good evening to the friends of OA Sport! We welcome you to the LIVE textual direct of the sixteenth day of the Euroleague, in which Olimpia Milano and Real Madrid face off!

The Armani Exchange hosts one of the teams certainly counted among the favorites for the final victory, with a glorious history behind it (despite a present that is not in line with the always high expectations of the beginning of the season). THE Milanese look for the third consecutive success after the victories against AS Monaco and Panathinaikos, to stay in the wake of the real Madrid and al Barcelona preceding it in the Euroleague rankings (Milan has a record of 10-5, currently occupying the third position).

THE Blancos show up at the match of Forum after a balance of a victory and a defeat in the last two days: beaten in Classical from the Barcelona last Friday (93-80) and victorious againstAlba Berlin in Tuesday’s match between friendly walls (87-64) There will be no coaches Laso on the bench e Thomas Huertel in the field, positive results for COVID before the match 48 hours ago against the Germans.

It will also be an important evening for the outline of the challenge: in fact, in the interval, he will be rewarded Alessandro ‘Sandro’ Gamba, historic coach ofOlimpia Milan (but not only) and of the Italian national team (with whom he won silver at the 1980 Moscow Olympics).

Two-ball that will be raised at 20:30 at the Assago Forum. Have fun everyone with the LIVE LIVE of Olimpia Milano-Real Madrid!

Credit: Ciamillo