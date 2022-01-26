The irresistible (and inexplicable) success of problematic, differential and labial

Blessed are the times when we were tormented by problems: today we are tormented by problems. In the semantic shift towards increasingly evanescent forms of abstraction, the irresistible success of this word – attested for the first time as a noun in 1950 – is an exemplary case.

The Great Italian dictionary of usage by Tullio De Mauro defines it as “the set of problems relating to a given issue: trade union problems, the problems of contemporary society“Or even” the particular formulation of problems that is proper to a discipline, a movement, a thinker, etc .: the philosophical, Kantian, structuralist problematics“.

However, it happens that starting from the technical-bureaucratic language, and cascading into that of those who believe they are giving themselves a high tone by distancing themselves from ordinary speech, this word takes the place of the more obvious – more appropriate, too common – problem, passed substantially unscathed through several millennia of linguistic history, from ancient Greek to Latin up to the present day. And so we have companies that are committed to promptly resolving any problems found in their products or services, residents in the streets of the nightlife who write to the newspapers complaining about the problematic noise, condominium administrators who call assemblies to discuss the problems condominiums. And so on and on.

A particular form of vaporizing abstraction is the tendency to prolong words by replacing nouns with the (re-substantiated) adjectives that derive from them. The word noun (in turn adjective noun, from substance) designates what in the discourse “can stand by itself”, unlike the adjective that needs to rely on a noun (the same relationship exists between the two which, in Aristotelian-Scholastic philosophy, connects the substantia, in Greek hypokéimenon, what is underneath the quality category, poiótes, what is inherent in what lies below).

Without the noun, the adjective does not stand: it falls. And in the use of the noun adjective, very often, the donkey falls.

Why say, for example, differential rather than difference, as we hear (and read) every day when we are told in the economic news that the spread is differential yield between the Italian BTP and the German Bund “, or when the trade unionist on duty advocates the need to” reduce differentials salaries »is not just a way to complicate things a bit: it is a wrong use.

Used as a noun, the differential can be (in mechanics) a “particular epicyclic bevel gear, in which the angular velocity of the driving member, or lever, is equal to the average of the speed of the two driven wheels” (Treccani – un po ‘ difficult to assimilate, but it is a mechanism present in all our cars). Or also (in mathematics) «the infinitesimal variation of the function with respect to one variable independent “(Wikipedia – also here, definition for insiders). But in an economic context, the differential can only be there difference, and to this simple and clear form, with the sole fault of seeming perhaps too modest, it is advisable to stick to.

The same goes for another very fashionable word. To guess what two people are saying to each other secretly confabulating (under the relentless and omnipresent eye of one of the many investigative television broadcasts) or what horrible insults the protagonists of a brawl have launched, from scuffles in parliament to dramas in the soccer fields, it’s all an invitation to «watch the lip “.

Not the lip, poor lips that now only serve to exchange kisses (and not even those anymore, in time of Covid) or to advertise lipsticks – if not to enrich those sadistic cosmetic surgeons who print grotesque petrified grins like that on the faces of their victims by Jack Nicholson as the Jocker.

And even if it must be conceded that “looking at the lip” can imply “movement” (looking at the movement of the lips), the arrogance of this usurper adjective that has expropriated the connected noun remains irritating, and when it is accompanied by pitching strokes of the index – “look at my lip …” is worthy of the worst corporal pains, like the infamous quotes mimicked with two fingers on each side of the face.

As well as at least a fine, but a heavy fine, it would deserve the abuse of nominative. Distant personal memories: as a noun adjective (derived from first name through the mediation of the verb nominate) the name is the first case of the Latin declension, and it so happens that I came across it at the middle school in the same months in which I began to attend the stadium and before reading the formation of the teams the speaker announced “the nominative of the referee “. The nominative, not the first name. And why not the accusative, or the genitive, which was fine when this gentleman favored the opposing team (“he is a son of …”), or even the vocative (“referee, vaffan …”). Not at all, the nominative. The bureaucratic, cloying nominative that the automatic responders invite us to leave, in order to be called back (generally, never), and that the forms (sorry: the forms) of companies, organizations and associations request us when we contact them for various reasons.

But sanctions are useless, we just have to resign ourselves. It will be up to rewrite the divine commandment: «Do not name the nominative of God in vain “. And the Shakespearean passage: «To be or not to be, this is the problematic“. But also the songwriting lines: «Now yours labial you can send it to a new address “” (which in the original continued: “and my face is superimposed on that of who knows who else”: so let’s see if you recognize the differential).