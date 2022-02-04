the irresistible Nino Frassica steals the show from Raoul BovaSiciliafan

There was also Nino Frassica among the guests of the first evening of the Sanremo Festival 2022. With Raoul Bova he took the stage of the Ariston Theater to present “Don Matteo 13”. His rousing irony hit the mark, as usual.

Nino Frassica overwhelms Sanremo 2022

Amadeus walked out of the theater for welcome Don Massimo, arrived by motorbike. The character is played by Raoul Bovawhich takes the witness left to him by Terence Hill. A surprise immediately arrived on the stage of the Sanremo Festival.

That surprise took on the role of the Marshal Cecchinithat is Nino Frassica. Disruptive and impetuous, he arrived without warning and immediately left with a series of gags that made the audience laugh a lot.

“I arrived on footI did not find the taxi: I am a No TaxHe said immediately, joking with the conductor Amadeus. «You are very good – he told him – not like the conductor of last year and that of two years ago who were really poor!». Raoul Bova, acting as a very good shoulder, pointed out that he had always been Amadeus a conduct the past two editions.

As for the singers, “I have to make a criticism – pointed out the Sicilian comedian – I liked the Sanremo Festivals of the past, where there were Massimo Ranieri, Gianni Morandi, Donatella Rettore, Iva Zanicchi …”. As we now know, all these artists are also competing in Sanremo 2022.

And to the counter-observation that there are also this year, Nino Frassica replied: «But when they sing, maybe during commercials?». A series of news items followed on the new series of Don Matteo. Some fun photomontages showed Frassica with Bruce Willis, Sylvester Stallone and even Pope Francis.

Amadeus asked him asks if there will be a “Don Matteo 14”. Frassica stood at attention and replied with “Yes”. In the new season it will be Don Massimo to lead the investigations but for Don Matteo, although reduced to a co-star, the final retirement therefore appears to be postponed.

