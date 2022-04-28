The IRS seeks to collect $7 billion from Amgen for its operations in Puerto Rico

Amgenone of the eight multinationals that pay the most to the Department of the Treasury for the 4% tax on foreign corporations, intends to enter into a new dispute with the United States Internal Revenue Service (IRS), now that the The tax agency seeks to collect close to $7,000 million for its operations in Puerto Rico.

In reporting its financial results for the first quarter of the year, the manufacturer of anti-inflammatory drugs such as Embrel and Otezia and cancer-fighting drugs such as Lumakras and Xgeva, notified that on April 18, the IRS issued a notice of deficiency in its tax returns for the years 2013 to 2015 that had to be corrected.

According to Amgen, for those years, the IRS proposes to adjust its tax liability by about $5.1 billion and claims another $2 billion in penalties.

The IRS determination could impact Amgen’s operations in Puerto Rico, the Puerto Rican treasury, and even the municipality of Juncos, considered the industrial heart of biotechnology. This is because, according to Amgen, if the tax agency prevails in its allegation, the operation on the island would have little or no economic benefit for the company, which in turn translates into fewer taxes on the island.

“Amgen firmly believes that the adjustments proposed by the IRS for the 2010-2015 period and the penalties imposed by the IRS for the 2013-15 period have no merit,” said the biotech company, adding that the operation in Puerto Rico is the main axis of its overall production.

“Among the many valued contributions of (Amgen’s) subsidiary in Puerto Rico are the effort and expertise of its highly trained team of 2,400 people and nearly $4 billion in capital investments on the island, the valuable assets it owns and the significant risks that it has assumed in relation to this business. It has been, through these investments, that Amgen has been able to attend to the needs of each patient at all times”, indicated the multinational.

According to the multinational, with the proposed adjustment, the IRS seeks to correct what the tax agency understands is an underestimation of the taxable income that Amgen reported at the federal level. This, in turn, would be related to the profits that the company records between various company entities located in the United States and Puerto Rico. The provisions in this new notification would be similar to the objections that the IRS previously raised for tax years 2010 to 2012, it was indicated.

Although it was a report from the multinational to the market, the dispute between Amgen and the IRS was first reviewed by the specialized newspaper The Wall Street Journal yesterday.

In its report to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Amgen alleges that the premises offered by the IRS to arrive at its calculations are overestimated by at least $2,000 million.

It also argued that if the IRS insists on charging more taxes in relation to the taxable period in dispute, this would reduce the repatriation tax that Amgen remits to the IRS for the Puerto Rico operation. According to Amgen, this accumulated tax is already around $3.1 billion and, given that the multinational has already advanced payments amounting to $1.1 billion, this would also reduce any additional tax that the IRS wants to impose.

But in turn, in its report to the market, Amgen disclosed that it had sufficient reserves to offset an adverse tax impact, if that were the case.

“The adjustments proposed (by the IRS) would result in the Puerto Rico subsidiary generating little or no profit from its operations, despite the value and risk associated with its contributions,” Amgen added, noting that the IRS has audited the distribution which makes profits around the island “add to satiety”.

“These audits were resolved through agreements with the IRS that did not result in prejudice to the company’s financial statements,” Amgen’s statement continues, referring to the financial statements published in the years 2007, 2008, 2012 and 2013.

Amgen is not the first multinational that has had differences with the IRS due to its operation in Puerto Rico. The federal tax agency has also been in dispute with other pharmaceutical companies as it audits their operations on the island and has been in a dispute with Microsoft for years over the way that multinational recognized income and expenses related to Puerto Rico.

Although with different nuances, the common theme of these controversies is related to the way in which the multinationals assign the value and, therefore, the cost and price of their production in Puerto Rico and the transactions that this operation on the island carries out with other subsidiaries. In technical jargon, such transactions are governed by accounting practices known as transfer pricing, a practice that the Department of the Treasury has never regulated.

“Since 2002, Amgen has applied a consistent transfer pricing methodology as required by applicable tax regulations and has discussed that methodology extensively with the IRS through multiple audits over many years,” Amgen said, adding that the IRS had never before sought to penalize itself for its transfer pricing methods.

In July of last year, Amgen sued the IRS in US tax court to challenge other adjustments that the tax agency seeks to impose, but for the years 2010 and 2012.

Now, the multinational indicated that it will file another litigation for the years 2013 to 2015 and that it will seek to consolidate both disputes, although it acknowledged that the dispute could take years.

Amgen reported that the IRS is currently auditing the period 2016 to 2018 and since that exercise will take “years”, it is possible that the current dispute will be resolved before such an audit is completed.

If this were the case, the successive adjustments that the IRS may require in the years 2016 to 2018 would have to be given in light of the tax reform that was approved under the presidency of Donald Trump in 2017 and that reduced the rate by about two thirds. tax that Amgen must apply in the United States and Puerto Rico as of 2018.

By 2022, according to the Amgen report, the biotech company should generate between $25.4 billion and $26.5 billion and its tax rate between 10.5% and 12%. In the first quarter of this year, its net income amounted to $1,476 million or 10% less than a year ago.