‘The island of temptations’ and ‘Incredible duos’ compete tonight for the audience

Telecinco broadcasts this Thursday from 10:50 p.m. the fourth installment of ‘The island of temptations’. The girls’ second bonfire is used for Claudia, Laura, Paola, Tania and Sara to see new images of their partners in Villa Paraíso. However, when the meeting is about to end, they will be surprised by the unexpected appearance of a mysterious young man named Cristian.

Meanwhile, in Villa Paraíso, Javi and Manu continue trying to integrate with the single women; Samu feels a greater connection with Elena; Mario tries to put a stop to his relationship with Valeria; and Andreu continues to get to know Cristina.

the 1 offers at 10:10 p.m. the third gala of ‘Incredible Duos’, in which new couples will be formed. The veterans’ group will include Ainhoa ​​Arteta, Antonio Carmona, Carlos Goñi and Diego Torres, while the youngsters will include Nia Correia, Paul Alone, Marta Soto and La Cebolla.

Four offers ‘Horizonte’ at 10:45 p.m., with Iker Jiménez at the helm. The program focuses on the increase in tension due to the intense Russian bombing of various Ukrainian cities in retaliation for the partial destruction of the emblematic Kerch bridge, which connects Russia with the Crimean peninsula.

Cinema on Antena 3 and laSexta

‘The Movie’ Antenna 3 It will be tonight (10:45 p.m.) the comedy ‘Taxi to Gibraltar’. Dani Rovira leads a cast that is completed by other names such as Joaquín Furriel, Ingrid García-Jonsson, Mona Martínez, José Manuel Poga and José Troncoso. In the film, three losers embark on a delirious journey with the promise of a shipment of gold lost in the tunnels of the strangest and most unknown place on the Iberian Peninsula: Gibraltar.

the sixth broadcasts from 10:30 p.m. the film ‘Night of Vengeance’, with Jamie Foxx and Michelle Monaghan. Vincent Downs is an agent who finds himself in the middle of a network of corrupt police officers involved with the control of a casino. When a heist goes wrong, a group of criminals kidnap Vincent’s teenage son. In just one night, he must save his son, evade an internal police investigation and bring the kidnappers to justice.