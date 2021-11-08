The island of the book – Il Torinese

Weekly column by Laura Goria Weekly column by Laura Goria

Valérie Perrin “Tre” – editions and / or – euro 19.00

What Valerie Perrin writes turns into gold and with the novel “Tre” repeats the resounding success she had achieved with “Changing the water to flowers”, the story of Violette, a cemetery guardian.

This time, the companion of the director Claude Lelouch, tells the story of a friendship that had meant everything in his youth ‘for the three protagonists who grew up in Comelle, a small agglomeration of vines in the French province, in Burgundy.

Over 600 pages scanned as a sort of thriller articulated on two temporal levels: the past, from 1986 to the 2000s; and the present in 2017. Everything revolves around the bond between Etiénne Beaulieu, Adrien Bobin and Nina Beau; born when they were still children and lived almost for each other. Their friendship was the shield that made them stronger towards the world and life, and it seemed indissoluble. They were a battleship, they made a sign by erecting an impassable wall for the others. Then something happened, their lives went on … and now that they are adults they have not spoken to each other for 14 years.

Etienne seems the most superficial, but he is also quite charming; he cares little about the studio and is able to copy from the other two. His specialty is to please the girls who go over one after the other without sentimental involvement.

A relationship that seems to last a little longer, even if it is decidedly close, is the one with Clotilde. She sticks to him, then gets pregnant and complications go. The young woman mysteriously disappears and nothing more will be known about her… ..at least until, 30 years later, at the bottom of the lake the carcass of a car with a woman’s corpse is found.

Adrien is responsible, studious and mature; he is not as popular as Etienne, he is not very popular and is always a bit secluded. His friendship with Etienne gives him confidence because he somehow compensates for his shortcomings.

He lives alone with his mother, while he is ignored by his father who is always far away and this causes him a deaf suffering.

But the real glue of this friendship is Nina. It is she, first a child and then an adolescent, the pivot around which the other two move. She too has a hole in her soul since her mother abandoned her when she was still in diapers. He lives with his grandfather Pierre who is a postman and is a rock for his granddaughter.

The three also have plans for the future, which they dream together in Paris.

Then life, with its surprises, turns the tables and many things will get in the way: devastating grief, unhappy choices – such as Nina’s marriage -, illnesses, distance, misunderstandings … and much more that will lead you on increasingly divergent paths of the three friends.

In the background the mystery of Clotilde’s disappearance hovers constantly and the story unwinds backwards between continuous twists and the unraveling of the magic that held Etiénne together. Nina and Adrien … ..

Claire Messud “When everything was in order” -Bollati Boringhieri – euro 19.00

This is the story of two sisters, fatherless (mowed down by the war), who life leads in different and distant paths, with divergent destinies. It is also a novel about the unpredictability of existence.

They are the English Virginia and Emmy, they are 4 years apart and as a child as well as being playmates, they also quarreled a lot, supervised by their mother Melody Simpson who raised them alone.

Then their lives took shape, but not quite what they had dreamed of.

Emmy always knew what she wanted and how to get it as well. At 20, she announces to her mother and sister that she is leaving their humble home in south London to marry William. Rich Australian who takes her to Sydney, where, at the dawn of her marriage, he delights her with tours of the family farms in the outback.

Portia was born from the couple and Emmy started a thriving career writing for her husband’s newspapers about restaurants, pleasant places and high society. In short, she was convinced that she had hit the mark with a very pleasant existence. But luck suddenly turns her back when her husband leaves her to stay with Dora, the wife of a close friend, a relationship that blows two marriages.

And so at the age of 47, Emmy decides to go and soothe her wounds on the island of Bali, where she tries to find herself, but also ends up meeting characters who are not always clear.

Virginia, of a shy, reserved and very introverted nature, had always felt as if she were terrified of her sister. His range of action never strayed from London, and from a young age he had only love disappointments.

He works in an office where he envelops her and turns her infatuation with one of her colleagues, who has recently become her superior, and above all married. Thus, Virginia for years has decided to turn her feelings of love only more to God.

Then one day, her mother Melody, whose family is originally from the Isle of Skye, decides she wants to see the island again and takes Virginia with her. For the two it is the beginning of a journey on the trail of their past.

In short, two sisters no longer very young who find themselves dealing with life and themselves on two very different islands and at opposite latitudes. Away from their comfort zones they will take important steps ……

Anna Bailey “Who has sinned” -Feltrinelli- euro 19.00

This debut novel draws from the personal experience of the author who had the opportunity to live for a certain period in a small American town, observing the dynamics of a provincial climate cloaked in false respectability.

Anna Bailey is a young English girl, born in Bristol in 1995, who at some point, after studying creative writing, moved to Colorado, in a tiny center of the deepest and Trumpian United States where she worked as a bartender, dreaming of publishing one of his works.

Well she succeeded and immediately hit the mark with this novel that has already become a best seller, which does not always flow as it should, but still has the merit of plumbing the meanders of hypocrisy, tinged with puritanism and with abundant doses of racism.

The story begins with a night when students from a small town celebrate the end of school by finding themselves in an area outside the city that borders a wood and is called Tall Bones. It is an open space formed by 6 white rocks about 4 meters high, a sort of mysterious monoliths covered by graffiti. Perfect setting for transgressing, drinking and taking drugs, dreaming of new horizons and freedom.

17-year-old Emma and Abigail also participate in the revelry.

Emma has Mexican origins on her father’s side and this penalizes her because her companions isolate her, making fun of her for the color of her skin.

Instead, Abigail likes a lot even if she is part of the white scum of the community and is therefore a “White trush”. stripes. On the night of the party she lets herself go and crosses the safety limit by going into the bush with a boy.

She will never return and on her mysterious disappearance – escaped, kidnapped or killed? – the novel is screwed up and focuses on the asphyxiated world of the town. The principles on which relationships are based are based on the requirements so praised by Trump: if you are heterosexual, white and wealthy then everything is fine. Those who do not fall into these categories are second-class citizens and the apparent religious spirit of the community that preaches good but scratches badly with intolerance, selfishness, silence is of little use.

A striking example: when Abigail’s mother confesses to the priest that she wants to report her husband who beats her, the clergyman tries to persuade her not to.

Behind the façade respectability there are many skeletons in the wardrobes and in a continuous cross-reference between present and past the author suggests various clues that tell how Abigail had a rebellious and brazen character that somehow scared those with whom she had ties.

The only one really interested in his fate is Emma, ​​who, however, has to deal with unspeakable secrets. Because everyone, young and old, seems to have secret compartments to hide from others and the missing friend is not the person she believed ………

Marta Perego “M come Milano” – Editions BEE le città – euro 15.00

Many of you probably follow her on Instagram where she talks about books, interviews live writers of the moment, but she is also an expert and passionate about cinema (she just followed the Venice Film Festival and told it on the web). In short, she is a rampant journalist who shares her charming Milanese loft with the beloved yorkshire Marcello, who is portrayed in all her nicest performances.

Marta Perego was born in Desio in 1984 but it is in Milan that she grafted her heart, her work and her passions. And it is to the Milanese capital that he dedicated his latest book; a little less than 300 sparkling pages in which he spreads out more topics. Various and assorted stories, including portraits of Camilla Cederna, Alda Merini, but also Mariangela Melato and Giorgio Gaber. He talks about digital phenomena, journalism and cinema, creativity and various paths in the city streets.

She specifies that “It is not a guide, it is not a personal outlet, it is not a collection of biographies” and that she would like it to be “… the territory of a meeting between the reader and the places we pass through”.

So he tells us how he found a home in the Barona neighborhood, refurbishing a sort of decadent place whose great potential he immediately sensed. Today it is from this den – a fascinating loft with a mezzanine and a garden – that he tells us about books, writers and cinema.

In “M come Milano” he colors his vision of the city also with his disappointing affective experiences, with the relapses and the ups and downs that seem to be starting first in Milan, because he affirms «..it is the city of work …. If you are capable and you you know how to get something to do you find it ».

She did it very well and in these pages you will have a lot of fun discovering how she did it.

It can also be the right occasion to discover other books of his:

“Happiness is within reach of Trolley” -De Agostini- euro 16.00

In which she unveils her experiences as a city traveler around the world, starting from the size of the trolley in which to put part of ourselves when embarking on a journey. A funny and semi-serious book in which it suggests ideas for thought and the most suitable baggage.

“The great women of cinema” -De Agostini-

Here her passionate cinephile gaze takes the field and tells the fantastic, but sometimes turbulent lives of 30 unforgettable stars. From Audrey and Katharine Hepburn, Ingrid Bergman and the unforgettable Rossella from “Gone with the Wind” Vivien Leigh, to contemporaries including Kate Winslet, Jennifer Lawrence, Uma Thurman and Jody Foster or Valeria Golino; passing through sacred monsters such as the haughty Catherine Deneuve, Brigitte Bardot and Sophia Loren.

A brilliant excursus on the protagonists from the 30s with a splendid Greta Garbo and then a

follow the transformations of the canons of beauty, the relationship with the public and the fans. An interesting informative book that also takes stock of the seventh art and to be enjoyed biography by biography, all written with competence and skill.