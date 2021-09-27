The island of the book – Il Torinese

Weekly column by Laura Goria Weekly column by Laura Goria

Laura Lippman “The woman of the lake” -Bollati Boringhieri- euro 18.00

Laura Lippman is a former reporter who has become a successful writer, one of the best crime authors, and has many prestigious awards to her credit. His skill emerges at 360 degrees in this choral novel, in which even the dead speak. It is a literary thriller set to become a classic and will also be a TV drama with Natalie Portman and Lupita Nyong’o.

The story is set in Baltimore in the 1960s, where two mysterious disappearances take place. Meanwhile, a young woman turns her life back, aspires to become a reporter and begins to investigate the disappearances of the two women.

Maddie Schwarz is 36 years old, she is white, charming, vaguely resembling Jacqueline Kennedy and belongs to the good Jewish bourgeoisie of the city. For 18 years she has been Milton’s perfect wife – who enjoys high-ranking acquaintances – and the mother of the teenager Seth, whom she understands little and in a certain sense anticipates the fact that in two years she will be leaving for college.

One evening Milton invites the famous TV anchormen Wallace Wright to dinner, who in high school knew Maddie and was in love with her.

It is the sudden turning point, with no return. Because the same night she decides to leave her husband and son; start all over again, starting with zero money and nowhere to stay.

In a few months he changes neighborhood, hairstyle and clothes. The intimate acquaintances will also be new; with a black man, even though he knows it’s prohibited by American law.

Above all, he has focused on the path he wants to take and the direction to give to his life: to become a reporter, to make a career and to have one,… even better two…. stories to tell.

There has been no news of Cleo Sherwood for months, and no one has been busy looking for her.

She was a young African American mother of two and worked in a night club. It seems to have vanished into thin air, until her corpse, almost unrecognizable, is found in a lake. The news goes almost unnoticed since Cleo was black and in those years racism and classism reigned in Baltimore.

But the crime draws the attention of Maddie who aspires to a front page career and knows she needs a masterful shot. So she is the only one to investigate the fate of Cleo, the unfortunate black Venus.

Maddie transforms into a tenacious and unstoppable detective capable of removing all obstacles in her path.

Tippie Fine is an 11-year-old with red hair and freckles and she too disappears without a trace. The color of her white skin makes a big difference, because all-round research is immediately unleashed. Maddie sniffs another opportunity not to be missed to get where she wants with articles-scoop; and it is she who will find an important trace …….

Anna Hope “Our hopes” -Ponte alle Grazie- euro 18.00

Anna Hope, born in Manchester and graduate of Oxford, actress as well as writer, in this second novel of hers (after “The Ballroom” of 2017) tells the bond between three girls in London between the 1990s and 2000s. It starts when they were young friends and then follows the unwinding of their lives into adulthood.

They are Cate, Hannah and Lissa, who grew up in the 70-80s when women’s horizons seemed to open up to unprecedented opportunities for personal fulfillment; those that had been denied to their mothers.

We know them rebellious girls who share an apartment, build a friendship that will last most of their lives and dream big. They pass from college to university, between parties, first loves and infatuations, bickering between friends and continuous steps to consolidate their bond.

Then life – and its subtle traps – gets in the way.

Cate who aspired to an academic career and would have all the numbers to carry out her project, however, within a few months finds herself pregnant, sharing her life with a man in a new city that just does not correspond to her.

Hannah builds a successful career and shares her life with a partner she loves deeply. But the hole in his soul is the impossibility of having a child; despite spontaneous abortions and very heavy fertility treatments that will end up exhausting the husband and their bond.

Lissa is the most beautiful of the three: ambitious, pursuing a career as an actress, and to achieve it she is willing to make huge sacrifices, including love.

Loading... Advertisements

Each has achieved what the other was chasing, in a sort of mocking symmetry that will test – and in a decidedly heavy way – even their friendship.

Deep personal crises and misunderstandings stand out in the background.

Continuous flashbacks take us back to their 20s – full of great ideals of achievement – … and the defeats faced or never absorbed.

At the heart of the novel are concepts such as motherhood, career, relationships with the other sex, emancipation and its costs, and how dissatisfactions are dealt with and metabolized.

Matteo Codignola “Things to do in Frankfurt when you’re dead” -Adelphi- euro 18.00

The writer and publisher Matteo Codignola draws an ironic diary of the famous German Buchmesse, and unveils an amusing catalog of anecdotes and characters that are sometimes unbelievable.

It is a window on the backstage of publishing, of the German literary fair which is held at the end of October and concentrates the Gotha of the major European publishing houses. A must for authors, agents and publishers who set their future market strategies here.

Codignola collects memories and tasty anecdotes that often highlight the tics and baseness of the publishing world; and creates a sort of bestiary of sui generis characters.

It maps the job of editor that requires culture, good preparation, intelligence and brilliant verve. To these requisites, which should be essential, the addition of out-of-the-ordinary histrionic skills does not seem to spoil.

In the pages of the book, funny flashes of the many recurring tics of the editors emerge, struggling with continuous checks on the vocabulary for corrections to be affixed to the drafts of the writers.

Sharon Stone “The beauty of living twice” -Rizzoli- euro 18.00

It is appropriate to say that in the case of Sharon Stone, under the dress there is much more than nothing. Because it emerges that, in addition to her breathtaking physique, she is endowed with a record IQ (already at 15 she was attending university courses) and a 360-degree sensitivity, also shaped by some very heavy experiences to which life has subjected her.

Reading this very honest autobiography we discover that his was not an easy life. She, one of the most beautiful and desired women on the planet; the one that sparked hot desires with the famous scene of crossed legs without underwear in the cult film “Basic Instinct”, shot with deception and for which she slapped the director.

This 63-year-old icon – beautifully worn – has actually lived multiple lives… and often quite uphill.

Here we meet the little girl from Pennsylvania as she tries to tame a wild colt that throws her down, throwing her on the clothesline that barely cuts her throat and leaves a scar that she will try to hide for life.

Then there are tragic backstories. Like the harassment perpetrated by her maternal grandfather against her 5-year-old little sister Kelly and to which she was forced to watch helplessly, forcibly restrained by her grandmother, the devious “victim – accomplice” of the monster.

And again, the difficult placement in the school years, the effort of establishing friendships and the misunderstandings in the family that have undermined his ties with his parents for years.

A relationship with his mother that he recovered only in the period of maturity and with difficulty.

Planata in New York 20 years old started as a model, and we discover that entering the world of cinema was anything but simple. And it seems surreal that this wonderful and talented creature was not considered by producers and directors.

It is with a brilliant coup de hand that she managed to secure the ambiguous and fascinating character of the protagonist of “Basic instinct”, Catherine Tramell, who catapulted her into the Olympus of Hollywood divas.

Another difficult chapter of her existence, the impossibility of becoming a mother and the agony of spontaneous abortions. Two failed marriages, then she lost sole custody of her first adopted child, and later adopted two more that she raised alone and in an excellent way.

The health aspect that saw her on the verge of death in 2001, when she was rushed to hospital for a stroke and a subarachnoid hemorrhage, is decisive. She tells of having slipped into a near-death experience during which she would have seen her grandmother Lela (deceased for 30 years) who would have told her not to move her neck, saving her life.

He writes that since then «I have learned to look at things differently. And to do it I died, I lived and I was, as they called me, The Last Living Movie Star, the last star of the cinema in the flesh ».

This and much more can be found in the book; including important meetings with movie icons and engagement in humanitarian causes. For example, the precious help he offers to the many homeless who wander desperately in the Los Angeles that shines so much, but leaves behind those who did not make it.