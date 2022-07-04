The island without Bergman | The Basque Journal

Here is one of the most interesting films, and one of the most enjoyable, on the early summer billboard. Also, at the same time, one of the most frustrating.

Mia Hansen-Løve (‘Eden’, ‘The Future’) takes us to Farö, the quiet Swedish island where Ingmar Bergman found refuge in his last years. We travel with a couple of American filmmakers who go there to do tourism in search of inspiration and the ghost of Bergman, and to work on some scripts. He (Tim Roth) advances determined in the writing of him. She (Vicky Krieps, the protagonist of ‘The invisible thread’) is more hesitant, the island disturbs her and gets stuck in her creative process. A few laps around the island later, including a ‘Bergman Safari’, she will tell him (and we will see as a film within the film) the never-ending story she is working on, about a couple (Mia Wasikowska and Anders Danielsen Lie, from ‘The worst person in the world’) who meet again in Farö and resume a romantic relationship that has always gone too soon or too late.

The cast is perfect, the hesitant female characters captivate and it is pleasant to walk around ‘Bergman’s’ island, its beaches or the projection room with an empty seat reserved for the author of ‘The Seventh Seal’. The style of Mia Hansen-Løve, very elaborate in the background but natural on the surface, hooks.

But something happens as the play progresses. The film within the film is delayed, the comings and goings begin to tire, the game of mirrors threatens to crack. It gives the feeling that all the construction of landscapes, characters and suggestions does not culminate, it is not finished off, leaving the disappointment of wasted opportunities. Not to mention that neither the luminous style nor the spirit of the film bear the least relation to the permanently invoked Bergman.