the ISS raises the alarm, here’s what to do

The Higher Institute of Health has conducted a study, published in the journal Pacing and Clinical Electrophysiology, which outlines some problems that could arise in users with pacemaker who use a iPhone 12. In a press release, the ISS notes that “in rare cases, if the smartphone is held within an inch of the heart, the magnet in the iPhone 12 can activate the magnetic switch of implantable pacemakers and defibrillators.”

iPhone 12 and pacemaker, the ISS: “Follow Apple’s instructions”

The ISS stresses that it is “very important to follow the indications provided by the manufacturers of medical devices and by Apple itself, according to which a distance of at least 15 cm between a mobile phone and the device “.

The study was carried out after, in February 2021, some data relaunched by the non-specialized press suggested the possibility that the magnet in the smartphone could activate the magnetic switch in the pacemaker, deactivating therapy in the event of ventricular arrhythmia.

iPhone 12 and pacemaker, the results of the ISS study

The ISS then conducted the first study in the laboratory to verify whether the magnetic field of the iPhone 12 could actually interfere with a large set of implantable cardiac devices.

In the margin of the observations, it has been proved that i magnets inside the iPhone 12 activate the magnetic mode in the twelve tested devices up to a distance of 1 cm.



Photo source: ANSA / APPLE INC.

Some iPhone 12 models

iPhone 12 and pacemaker, what must be done to avoid taking risks

Therefore, at the conclusion of the study, “considering the implications linked to the activation of the magnetic switch”, the ISS suggests “to follow Apple’s instructions relating to the safety distance of 15 cm, largely compatible with the results obtained from this work. and in line with the indications provided by the manufacturers of implantable cardiac devices “.

In the press release, which can be viewed on the ISS website, it is specified that “the activation of the magnetic mode was observed only in some specific positions of the iPhone with respect to the device and that in most positions the phenomenon does not trigger“.

However, to minimize the risks of unintentionally soliciting the implantable defibrillators, it is not recommended to place the iPhone 12 in the pocket inside the jacket, or in any case near the heart.

In conclusion, the researchers suggest informing the patient of this feature of the iPhone 12, an element that must be taken into consideration in anticipation of a purchase of this or future models.



