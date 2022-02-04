The ISS study on the iPhone 12, “in rare cases the magnet can activate the switch of pacemakers or implantable defibrillators”

The warning is primarily from the manufacturer itself. But a study ofHigher Institute of Health, just published by the magazine Pacing and Clinical Electrophysiology, confirms that if you have a pacemaker or implantable defibrillator, your iPhone 12 shouldn’t be too close to your heart. In rare cases, in fact, if the smartphone is kept less than an inch from the heart, the magnet present in this type of phone can activate the magnetic switch of the implanted devices, “and it is therefore very important to follow the instructions provided by the manufacturers of medical devices and by Apple itself, according to which a distance of at least 15 cm between a mobile phone and the device“.

The magnetic field generated by the magnet inside the iPhone 12, measured by the ISS researchers, was found to be greater than the value to which pacemakers and implantable defibrillators must be immune. “The unwanted activation of the magnetic switch can rarely happen even in other situations of common life in the presence of magnets – underline the authors – but given the widespread use of the iPhone 12 and the habit of putting the smartphone in the pocket, the ‘involuntary activation of the magnet mode caused by the iPhone 12 may be less rare ”. In addition to following the distance indications, the researchers indicate, it would be appropriate to warn the patient about this unique feature of the iPhone 12 and evaluate this potential risk in the future for new smartphone models.

In February 2021, some data present in the scientific literature and taken up by the non-specialized press – we read in a note Iss – indicated the possibility that the magnet used in the smartphone could activate the magnetic switch present in the defibrillator, deactivating the therapy provided in case of arrhythmia ventricular. This ISS study is the first to evaluate the magnetic interference of the iPhone 12 and its MagSafe accessories in a laboratory on a representative sample. of the current Italian market of implantable pacemakers and defibrillators, including the subcutaneous defibrillator. Furthermore, for the first time ever, magnetic interference phenomena have been accurately correlated with the magnetic field levels measured around the iPhone 12.

Researchers evaluated implantable pacemakers and defibrillators from leading global manufacturers (Abbott, Biotronik, Boston Scientific, Medico, Medtronic, Microport), using a heartbeat simulator. The results showed that, in some cases, the magnet in the iPhone 12 can activate the magnetic switch in the sample of implantable pacemakers and defibrillators that was evaluated. The phenomenon was observed up to a maximum distance of 1 centimeter. However, it should be emphasized that the activation of the magnetic mode has been observed only in some specific positions of the iPhone with respect to the device and that in most positions the phenomenon does not trigger..