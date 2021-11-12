The Italian Air Force remembers the aviators killed in Kindu on 11 November 1961





Sixty years after the massacre, Gallarate and Cardano al Campo remember the “martyrs of Kindu”, i thirteen pilots and airmen of the Italian Air Force killed by Congolese militias in 1961, in the context of the violent war following the independence of the African country.

To the soldiers who fell on 11 November 1961, Gallarate has dedicated – shortly after the facts – a street in a residential area of ​​the Cedrat districtAnd. And here the commemoration was held, in the presence of the mayor, Andrea Cassani, promoted by Gallarate section of the Arma Aeronautica Association, rooted thanks to the presence for decades of the II Central Depot and led today by Michele Ciorra.

The thirteen soldiers arrived at the airport of Kindu, bordering the breakaway region of Katanga (incited by the interests of the large Belgian and French companies), to supply a contingent of Malaysian soldiers operating under the aegis of the UN. Mistaken for mercenaries, they were captured and beaten: one of them died in an attempt to escape, the others were mowed down in bursts of machine guns. Therefore, victims of local clashes and the creeping conflict between European nations, the Italian aviators received the Gold Medal for military valor only in 1994.





This is the reconstruction of the episode in the motivation for the Gold Medal: “Chief of Mission / crew chief / medical officer The second pilot / crew member … … of a transport aircraft, within the framework of the Italian participation in the intermediation of UN forces in the ex-Congo, aware of the dangers they were facing, but confident in the symbols of the International Organization and convinced of the need to put the construction of the nascent nation before personal safety, overwhelmed by a horde of soldiers who escaped the control of the regular forces, severely beaten under the threat of weapons (he intervened in defense of his men I assisted the head of mission in the defense of men) protesting the Italian nationality and the neutrality of the parties. Taken hostage and made the subject of new continuous violence, he was barbarously slaughtered, offering his life for the pacification of peoples and arousing deep emotion throughout the world. A shining example of extreme self-denial and silent courage to the point of martyrdom “.

The ceremony in via Martiri di Kindu in Cedrate

Gallarate, however, is not the only municipality that remembers those fallen: Cardano al Campo also dedicated a street to the martyrs of Kindu, also honored by the mayor Maurizio Colombo in a second moment of memory.



