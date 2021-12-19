The Italian-British architect Richard Rogers died at 88 – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – ROME, DECEMBER 19 – The Italian-British architect Richard Rogers died last night at the age of 88, according to the British media cited by the AFP agency.



Winner of the 2007 Pritzker Prize and author with Renzo Piano of works such as the ‘Georges Pompidou’ center in Paris, Rogers was born in Florence on 23 July 1933 to parents of British origin who then returned to England with the outbreak of the Second World War.



Rogers is one of the pioneers of the ‘high-tech’ movement, which stands out for its glass and steel structures and exposed pipes. He designed the headquarters of Lloyd’s insurance company, an architectural UFO inaugurated in 1986 in the City of London. He also built the European Court of Human Rights building in Strasbourg, the offices in Berlin in Potsdamer Platz, a terminal at Barajas International Airport in Madrid, the Three World Trade Center in New York, as well as the ‘Dome of the millennium ‘in London, curiosity about the celebrations of the year 2000 that earned him the ire of Prince Charles.



Having become Lord Rogers of Riverside, the architect had sat since 1996 in the House of Lords, the upper house of the British Parliament, in the ranks of Labor.


