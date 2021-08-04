News

The Italian company sues model Kendall Jenner for breach of contract

MILAN (Reuters) – Italian fashion brand Liu Jo has sued U.S. model Kendall Jenner for allegedly violating the terms of a contract that required her to appear at two hearings, according to a lawsuit filed by the company.

The indictment, filed Monday night in Manhattan District Court in New York, says Jenner only attended the first of the two scheduled hearings, but never attended the second hearing, which was originally supposed to take place in March 2020, but was postponed due to the Corona Virus pandemic.

According to the complaint, Liu Gu is seeking compensation of at least $1.8 million.

The brand, which had already paid Jenner $1.35 million for the services covered by the 2019 contract, according to the complaint, said it had tried to reschedule the second take several times, but received no response from Jenner. The company said it was unable to recover payment for the model.

Reuters was not immediately able to contact Jenner, 25, one of the highest paid models in the world, best known for being part of the reality show “Keeping Up with the Kardashian”.

The model’s agents, The Society Model Management and the parent global elite group, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A PR firm representing Liu Ju was not immediately available for comment.

(by Sylvia Aloisi and Mimosa Spencer)

Copyright © Thomson Reuters.

