The Italian Cup gave the response, goodbye Milan: he starts on loan

The Milan has passed the round of the Italian Cup. The Rossoneri had to struggle a lot against Genoa from Andry Shevchenko. The rossoblùs forced Stefano Pioli’s team to a comeback. Indeed, Genoa took the lead in the 17 ‘ with the goal of the new signing Ostigard. In the second half, Leao found the equalizer that extended the match into extra time. During the extra time the two goals arrived that sanctioned the victory and the passage of the round.

Milan, passing the turn with the thrill!

The Milan sweated more than seven shirts to enter the quarter-finals of Italian Cup. At his first as an opponent at San Siro, Andry Shevchenko she wore her best dress. Even the Genoa he approached the race in the best way. An important response that marks a decisive break with the latest performances shown in the championship. The defeat against Spezia put the rossoblù technician on the grid and perhaps that of San Siro was his last bench in A league. The Milan, fresh from the round victory obtained against Venice. Pioli gave space to several players who didn’t have much space. The choice of the Rossoneri coach is essential to get as far as possible in every competition. The Emilian coach launched into the fray from the first minute either Messias that Rebic. Together with them, he also found space Daniel Maldini. The son of art has put on a good performance, but still looks immature for the Rossoneri team. There test with Genoa has opened to a sale on loan to allow the young Maldini to grow.

Daniel Maldini, Milan opens on loan: here is the new club

The Milan opened to the transfer of the young Rossoneri on loan. The class 2001, scoring a goal this season, is ready to continue the next fewthe 6 months in a club other than Milan where he can get used to the rhythms of Serie A as a protagonist. The scion of the family Maldini is about to dress the shirt of La Spezia, club to which he scored his first league goal with the Milan.

