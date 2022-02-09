“The Italian Cup is important. Donnarumma? Calling him seemed polite after his no to our proposals”

Speaking to Mediaset’s microphones in the pre-match of the match valid for the quarter-finals of the Italian Cup “Milan-Lazio”, the sporting director of Milan Frederic Massara spoke on various issues. These are the questions and answers:





On the Italian Cup.





“This is a competition that we care a lot about, we know that it can be a difficult goal to reach because we have to face Lazio very strong and then in case there would be a difficult path. But we are ready and we are confident that we can do well: we really care.





About Lazetic.





“What player is Lazetic? He is a young boy with strong potential and we have a lot of faith in him. But we must be aware that he is a boy who has to adapt to a different league, so we must not raise our expectations too much for him. He has good qualities and we are convinced that he will be able to make his contribution but calmly.





About Maignan.





“Are you satisfied with Maignan? He is a really strong goalkeeper, we are very happy with his adaptation, he managed to integrate immediately and very well in this championship. He immediately became a point of reference in the locker room, we are very happy with what he is doing and we are convinced that it still has room for growth.





About Donnarumma.





“Amazed by Donnarumma’s words? Calling him seemed a gesture of courtesy after his refusals to our proposals, we informed him that we would be forced to look for an alternative and it seemed correct before formalizing the purchase of a new one. goalkeeper inform him directly. It was simply a gesture that we thought was appreciated. Now we are very happy to have Maignan and we wish Gigio all the best, we wish him a bright career “.