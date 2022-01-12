The Italian derby returns to the Super Cup

The Super Cup of the Italian football championship has been played for 34 years: it was born as a link between one season and another, and for the first twenty-six editions it was played in the summer between the winning team of the Scudetto and the winning one of the Italian Cup, which are now respectively Inter and Juventus.

For about a decade the new commercial opportunities have made it an opportunity to export the Italian championship abroad, and the cup has somewhat lost its function as a bridge between one season and another. From 2014 to today it has been played four times in China, and then in winter in Qatar, twice, and two more in Saudi Arabia, a country with which Lega Serie A has a contract that provides for the organization of three editions in five. years with a total value of 22 million euros.

This year the Super Cup between Inter and Juventus should have been played again in January and in Jeddah, in Saudi Arabia, but for organizational issues related to the pandemic and the tight schedules it was decided to stay in Italy, as had already happened last year. for Juventus-Napoli. Unlike the neutral field in Reggio Emilia, however, tonight they will be played at the Meazza stadium in Milan, at the home of the team that won the last Scudetto, as usual.

The Super Cup has not been played at San Siro since 2010, and it is even for seventeen years that Inter and Juventus – the two teams with the most Scudetti and those that have faced each other several times in the history of Italian football (215 times since 1929) – they did not find themselves in the final. The first and so far only they played on August 20, 2005 in the old Delle Alpi in Turin. Inter, coached by Roberto Mancini at the time, won it 1-0 thanks to a goal from Juan Sebastian Veron in extra time. For Inter it was the second Super Cup of the five they have won so far, while Juventus is the team that has won the most: nine.

In the press conferences of these days the two coaches, Simone Inzaghi and Massimiliano Allegri, defined each other as favorites: Inter because according to Allegri they are the strongest team in the league, Juventus because according to Inzaghi they are more used to playing these finals, having won five of the nine played in the last decade.

Inter have been unbeaten in four games in all competitions, while Juventus in eight. In the league the gap between the two is considerable, with Inter first at 49 points and Juventus fifth at 11 points. The latter also has the most important absences: tonight there will not be the suspended Cuadrado and De Ligt, the injured Ramsey (close to the transfer) and Chiesa, who on Sunday injured the anterior cruciate ligament of the knee, and the goalkeeper Szczesny, vaccinated recently and still waiting for the Green Pass. Instead they recovered Bonucci and Danilo. Inter have all the squad available and have also recovered the suspended Calhanoglu.

In the event of a tie in the 90 minutes of regulation, extra time and penalties will be taken. As in the league, the teams will be able to make five substitutions over the course of ninety minutes. In case of overtime, however, an additional substitution will be allowed.

The match (broadcast live on Canale 5 at 9 pm) is organized directly by Lega Serie A and not by the home team. This means that San Siro will be different from usual, with the stands divided more or less halfway between Inter and Juventus fans, who will fill it to 50 percent of its capacity according to the restrictions in force (this had pushed the two club to ask for a postponement, not granted, to be able to play it in a full stadium). The Super Cup will also be one of the last matches before the new restrictions take over which from the next match day will allow access to the stadiums to only 5,000 spectators, without distinction between the largest and smallest facilities.

The probable formations of Inter-Juventus

Inter (3-5-2) Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Batons; Dumfries, Calhanoglu, Brozovic, Barella, Perisic; Dzeko, Martinez

Juventus (4-4-2) Perin; De Sciglio, Rugani, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot; Bernardeschi, Kulusevski, Morata

