News

the Italian Giorgio Parisi won

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

The Nobel Prize in Physics 2021 was assigned to Italian Giorgio Parisi, theoretical physicist of the Sapienza University of Rome and of the National Institute of Nuclear Physics (Infn) and vice president of the Accademia dei Lincei. Parisi was awarded for his research on complex systems and shares the Nobel Prize in Physics in half with Syukuro Manabe and Klaus Hasselmann. The two researchers were recognized for their research on climate models and global warming.

The words of Giorgio Parisi

“I was very happy, they phoned a little in advance and this surprised me because they told me that normally these calls arrive after 11.00 “physicist Giorgio Parisi told Ansa, referring to the phone call that announced the Nobel Prize in Physics. “I was taken by surprise, but when I saw that it was a number that started with 4, therefore from Northern Europe, I said to myself: ‘it may be the right time’. It is true that at the beginning I was afraid that it was a joke, but then it was immediately clear that it wasn’t “, he added.

Loading...
Advertisements

All the Nobel Prizes awarded to Italians

So far I am 20 Nobel Prizes awarded to Italians since the origins of the award. Of the 20 awards, 12 are scientific ones and of these 5 those for Physics, 6 for Medicine and one for Chemistry. Among the 20 winners there are only two women: Grace Deledda, for Literature in 1926, and Rita Levi Montalcini, for Medicine 60 years later, in 1986. The last Nobel Prize to a researcher born in Italy is that of 2007 to Mario Capecchi, active in the USA, but to go back to an Italian researcher who carried out most of the work must go back 62 years ago, to the Nobel Prize for Chemistry awarded in 1959 to Giulio Natta.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.5K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
1.0K
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
919
News

Ariana Grande announced the deluxe version of “Positions” with five more songs
846
News

Amanda Seyfried mom tormented by a dark secret in the movie trailer
810
News

Alexandra Daddario – Mauxa.com
795
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
794
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
783
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
782
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
769
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top