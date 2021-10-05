the Italian Giorgio Parisi won

The Nobel Prize in Physics 2021 was assigned to Italian Giorgio Parisi , theoretical physicist of the Sapienza University of Rome and of the National Institute of Nuclear Physics (Infn) and vice president of the Accademia dei Lincei. Parisi was awarded for his research on complex systems and shares the Nobel Prize in Physics in half with Syukuro Manabe and Klaus Hasselmann. The two researchers were recognized for their research on climate models and global warming.

The words of Giorgio Parisi

“I was very happy, they phoned a little in advance and this surprised me because they told me that normally these calls arrive after 11.00 “physicist Giorgio Parisi told Ansa, referring to the phone call that announced the Nobel Prize in Physics. “I was taken by surprise, but when I saw that it was a number that started with 4, therefore from Northern Europe, I said to myself: ‘it may be the right time’. It is true that at the beginning I was afraid that it was a joke, but then it was immediately clear that it wasn’t “, he added.

All the Nobel Prizes awarded to Italians

So far I am 20 Nobel Prizes awarded to Italians since the origins of the award. Of the 20 awards, 12 are scientific ones and of these 5 those for Physics, 6 for Medicine and one for Chemistry. Among the 20 winners there are only two women: Grace Deledda, for Literature in 1926, and Rita Levi Montalcini, for Medicine 60 years later, in 1986. The last Nobel Prize to a researcher born in Italy is that of 2007 to Mario Capecchi, active in the USA, but to go back to an Italian researcher who carried out most of the work must go back 62 years ago, to the Nobel Prize for Chemistry awarded in 1959 to Giulio Natta.