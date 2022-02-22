“The Italian” has not had Covid again

LISTÍN DIARIO once again had contact with Claudio Pasqualini, the Italian in whom the first case of Covid-19 was detected in the Dominican Republic, on March 1, 2020, although it was a day like today, February 22 of that same year, who arrived in the country. According to him, having tested positive for this virus for so long is a bad memory that he wants to forget.

Fortunately, none of the variants of the coronavirus have infected him or his family. He appreciates that, because he reiterates, he wants to get rid of that chapter. It is not for less, he lasted 54 days in a country that is not his, and as if that were not enough, he was the focus of attention of the Dominicans and the international community.

Two years ago today he entered the country innocent of carrying a virus that at that time not even science knew how to treat. He has never returned here, although this does not mean that he will not return to the Dominican Republic, “simply, after this, I have not returned to the Caribbean,” says Pasqualini, exclusively for LISTÍN DIARIO.

Another fact that, like last year when he gave an interview with this medium, today also confirms it is: “I have no consequences of Covid, I have completely healed, despite lasting so long testing positive for the virus.” That cheers him up and lets him know.

Your arrival in the country in 2020

“El Italiano”, as he is known in the country, arrived at a resort in Bayahibe on a day like today, February 22, two years ago. A few days later he started feeling sick, but he never imagined it was the virus.

Over the days, he began to have a fever and a sore throat, so according to the protocol that was already being implemented, they were sufficient symptoms to evaluate his case. The health authorities followed up on him and it was necessary to transfer him to the Dr. Ramón de Lara Dominican Air Force Military Hospital. There he was received by a team headed by the then director of the center, Colonel Dr. Ramón Artiles, and it is there that they already have a diagnosis on March 1: “the first case of Covid-19 in the country.” The announcement was made public and the victim was a 62-year-old Italian tourist, today he is 64.

Lived experience

It was not pleasant to become the center of attention like this. Although he had faith that everything that happened to him would come out well, he admits that fear overcame him above all, because the positivity results did not change.

day. “I was worried about my health, about being away from my family, about the danger of the virus, about being in the hospital for so long and knowing that there was still little knowledge about how to treat the virus.” He lasted 54 days in the hospital, where two years after being there, he does not forget the good treatment he received.

KNOW



keeps your message

Just as he expressed it last year to this same medium, Claudio Pasqualini maintains his message that the virus is a reality, although with less danger due to the vaccine and because there are effective treatments to lower the viral load. He is pleased to know that his wife and his 29-year-old son have not caught the virus.