The Italian industry is the locomotive of the Eurozone | The HuffPost

Italian manufacturing has not only recovered from the abyss of the global crisis following the pandemic, but has undermined the German locomotive as the engine of the Eurozone. If our country, in fact, managed to recover pre-covid levels, for France and Germany the full reabsorption of that shock appears “still far away”. A report on the industrial scenarios of the Confindustria Study Center says so, which also signals a change of pace for our country on the phenomenon of outsourcing: more and more companies, in fact, are opting for the repatriation of supplies, the so-called ‘backshoring’.

Unlike what happened with the previous global crises, Italian manufacturing, after the collapse of over 40 percentage points in March-April 2020, “significantly recovered the volumes of activity already in the summer months of last year, and then returned, from the second quarter of 2021, stable at the levels of the end of 2019 ″, highlights the report. A recovery that has not yet occurred in the other main European industrial economies: Germany and France, despite having had a less drastic decline in volumes, are still 10.5 and 4.6 percentage points respectively below the levels of February 2020. And so, thanks to this ability to react, our country, as a ‘pursuer’ of the other major economies of the Eurozone, is now driving the recovery in production volumes in the area.

Above all, the dynamics of the internal component of demand made a “decisive contribution” to the recovery, thanks to government measures to support labor income and stimulate spending. A fundamental role was also played by the low degree of exposure of Italian manufacturing companies to the bottlenecks that are afflicting global value chains (only 15.4% complained of production supply constraints due to a lack of materials or insufficient facilities, against 44.3% of the EU average or 78.1% of Germany).

The report also highlights an acceleration on the repatriation front of supplies (23% of the companies interviewed have already started, in the last 5 years, total or partial backshoring processes): a choice dictated by the availability of suitable suppliers in Italy and by the possibility to reduce delivery times. Finally, in terms of environmental sustainability, Italian manufacturing is confirmed, also in 2020, among the most virtuous in the world in terms of reduced emissions, together with the German and French ones.

The Minister of Sustainable Infrastructure and Mobility, Enrico Giovannini, applauds this photograph who, speaking at the presentation of the report, indicates the need to think beyond the horizon of the NRP. “The need for a longer-term vision beyond 2026 is precisely the logic we are pursuing as a Ministry and as a government, that is the idea that in the next 10 years the ratio between public investments and GDP is permanently above the level of 3 % ”, Explains Giovannini.

The ministry’s commitment is maximum, he adds, recalling how with the guidelines on the technical-economic feasibility plan for the construction of the works, a “qualitative leap” has been made, which will be “permanent”, in terms of qualification of the businesses.

The challenges, however, are not lacking. Starting with the energy transition, which is “very costly for the productive world”, warns the vice president of Confindustria for Supply Chains and Medium Enterprises Maurizio Marchesini, estimating 650 billion in investments over the next 10 years. “This is why we need to plan carefully”, so as not to frustrate the efforts made so far, warns Marchesini, who more generally, faced with this “very complex” transition, urges industry and institutions to collaborate to define a road map that defines tools and times consistent with the objectives to be achieved.