News

The Italian Job: Mark Wahlberg threw up on set, reveals Charlize Theron: here’s why

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

There is no peace for poor Mark Wahlberg: after being teased by Chris Pratt for his allergies, Charlize Theron also arrives to tell an unpleasant detail about him while he was on the set of The Italian Job.

The two worked side-by-side in the 2003 film, but it seems that the actress had more fun than he did doing stunts with the Mini Coopers and cars. The chance to act in an action movie like that was an opportunity she didn’t miss out on, enjoying the chance to often perform first-person stunts, without the help of stunts. Something that remained indigestible in Wahlberg, as Theron revealed in an interview for IGN:

I vividly remember when Mark Wahlberg, in the middle of our training session, pulled up the car and threw up with nausea due to the execution of the 360 ​​”.

Loading...
Advertisements

In the film there are many reckless sequences that see the two protagonists, but perform the famous tours on the spot he didn’t really like the actor. Who knows if he eventually got over it or was traumatized by the experience.

The beauty is that Charlize Theron has accused certain producers of action films precisely because they didn’t think she was on the same level as their male colleagues and they planned extra training sessions for her. Despite everything, he had no problems even in the most demanding sessions.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.6K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
1.1K
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
945
News

Ariana Grande announced the deluxe version of “Positions” with five more songs
855
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
845
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
844
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
843
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
826
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
777
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top