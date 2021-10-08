The Italian Job: Mark Wahlberg threw up on set, reveals Charlize Theron: here’s why

There is no peace for poor Mark Wahlberg: after being teased by Chris Pratt for his allergies, Charlize Theron also arrives to tell an unpleasant detail about him while he was on the set of The Italian Job.

The two worked side-by-side in the 2003 film, but it seems that the actress had more fun than he did doing stunts with the Mini Coopers and cars. The chance to act in an action movie like that was an opportunity she didn’t miss out on, enjoying the chance to often perform first-person stunts, without the help of stunts. Something that remained indigestible in Wahlberg, as Theron revealed in an interview for IGN:

“I vividly remember when Mark Wahlberg, in the middle of our training session, pulled up the car and threw up with nausea due to the execution of the 360 ​​”.

In the film there are many reckless sequences that see the two protagonists, but perform the famous tours on the spot he didn’t really like the actor. Who knows if he eventually got over it or was traumatized by the experience.

The beauty is that Charlize Theron has accused certain producers of action films precisely because they didn’t think she was on the same level as their male colleagues and they planned extra training sessions for her. Despite everything, he had no problems even in the most demanding sessions.