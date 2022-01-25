The Italian mega yacht Admiral S-Force, 28 meters long with 3 swimming pools, has been sold

The name of the multi-millionaire who just bought this is still unknown 82-meter yacht , the only certainty is that such an investment is not for all budgets. L’ Admiral S-Force template Galileo of the Admiral brand, it was sold by The Italian Sea Group, global operator that deals with the sale of luxury boats.

Swimming pool, cinema and massages

The 12 cabins of this marine jewel are just waiting to host the lucky ones who will have the opportunity to get on board, enjoy the three swimming pools from which to admire the view of the ocean or perhaps relax inside the spa and of massage room. For the more sporty, obviously the gymthe important thing is to have fun in front of a film in the lounge “underwater” cinema. These are just some of the activities offered by the Admiral S-Force, the 28-meter mega yacht that has just been sold by the operator TIGS with delivery scheduled for 2025.

Made in Italy

Joseph Tarantovice president of TISG, said he was obviously satisfied with the sale of this giant of the seas all Made in Italy: “The sale of the new 82-meter Admiral marks our entry into the American market for large yachts, consolidating the brand’s position as a leading global player in the megayacht sector. It represents an important milestone confirming the growing esteem on the part of the nautical world towards our yachts and our established professionalism that allows us to compare ourselves with the historic Northern European shipyards “. Built in steel and aluminumthe ship is configured as a real five-star hotel but with an additional comfort, that of always feeling lulled by the waves.

